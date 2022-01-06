UK covid travel guidelines: UK remove pre-departure test for travellers wey don collect Covid vaccine

48 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Testing and border measures don change for fully vaccinated travellers wey dey arrive England.

UK gomment don announce new travel instruction for pipo wey wan enter di kontri.

For statement wey dem release, dem say from 4am 7th January, fully vaccinated adults and under 18 pipo no need to do pre-departure test before dem fit enter England.

Also from 4am on 9th January, fully vaccinated adults and children wey don past five years must take one post-arrival lateral flow test.

Dem add say one PCR dey only required if dem test positive.

Wetin e mean for travellers

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

According to di statement, one lateral flow test fit dey used instead of PCR tests for eligible fully vaccinated travellers and pipo wey do pass five years of age to take on or before day 2

Travellers wey dey eligible and don collect vaccine and dey under 18 years no go need to take pre-departure test or self-isolate wen dem arrive for England

Dem dey return to di travel rules wey don dey bifor Omicron.

Omicron na di dominant variant for di UK and e dey spread fast fast among di community.

"As we dey learn more about di Omicron variant e dey right say make we keep our testing and border measure under review so that e go dey balance," Health and Social Care secretary, Sajid Javid tok

E add say "di steps we dey take go make travel easier for pipo while we dey protect di UK public from di virus.

"Omicron continue to be one serious gbege and e dey important make travellers continue to do test.

"Di most important tin wey pesin fit do be say if dem never do test make dem come forward come do am," Javid tok.

Wetin be UK current travel rules?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Currently, all travellers to di UK wey dey aged 12 and over need to show proof of negative test, wey fit be PCR or lateral flow test, and pesin go don take am two days before dem depart for di UK.

Dem go den need to take anoda test - which dis time must be PCR test - within di first two days afta dia arrival in di UK.

But wen dem bin start dis rule a month ago, di number of new cases wey comot for UK every day bin dey run between 40,000 and 50,000 - and bin only dey rise relatively slowly becos many of di cases bin be di Delta variant of Covid.