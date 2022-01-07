Kazakhstan unrest: Soldiers fit fire witout warning afta goment give order to end protests

7 January 2022

Kazakhstan authoritarian leader say im don give authority to security forces to "fire witout warning" as di goment dey try end anti-goment protests.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev add say "20,000 bandits" don attack di main city of Almaty, di epicentre of protests wey begin sake of fuel price increase.

Im dey blame foreign-trained "terrorists", witout giving any evidence.

Di interior ministry say 26 "armed criminals" and 18 security officers don die so far for di protest.

For TV speech, Oga Tokayev say peacekeeping forces wey dem send from Russia and neighbouring states don land on im request and dey di kontri on temporary basis to ensure security.

Tori be say di sojas from di Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) get about 2,500 sojas.

Oga Tokayev give "special thanks" to Russian President Vladimir Putin for sending troops.

Earlier on Friday, fresh gunshot sound for di main square of Almaty.

Di protest begin on Sunday wen di cost of petrol gas - wey many people for Kazakhstan dey use fuel dia cars - doubled.

The government say dem go restore fuel price caps for six months.

But di announcement fail to end di protests, wey don blow to include oda political grievances.