Sidney Poitier: Hollywood trailblazer die for di age of 94

7 January 2022, 18:44 WAT New Informate 7 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Sidney Poitier, di first black man to win best actor for Oscar, don die at di age of 94.

Bahamas minister of foreign affairs Fred Mitchell, na im confam di Hollywood star death to BBC.

Poitier na ogbonge actor plus humanitarian and diplomat wey pipo respect well-well.

E win di Academy Award for best actor for Lilies of the Field for 1963.

US broadcaster and journalist Oprah Winfrey say "na pesin wey get large heart who she go value forever".

Sidney Poitier early years

Dem born Sidney Poitier 20 February 1927 for Miami, Florida.

Im parents na Bahamian farmers wey travel go America to sell tomatoes.

Im premature birth make am gain access as US citizenship as well as Bahamian.

Relatives believe say im papa family originate from Haiti and im ancestors na runaway slaves.

Im grow up on Cat Island for di Bahamas before di family relocate go di capital, Nassau.

Wen Poitier be 15 years old, e go live wit im brother for Miami before e move go New York, where e work as a dishwasher.

Na for US e experience racism for di first time.

"I lived for kontri where I no fit get job, except di ones dem put aside for my colour or my caste."

Afta e do short time for di US Army, e join di American Negro Theatre, wey dey set up as a community project for Harlem in 1940.

Film breakthrough

Wia dis foto come from, Ronald Grant Wetin we call dis foto, Lilies of the Field give am di first Best Actor Oscar wey dey awarded to a black actor

Unfortunately Poitier no sabi sing, something wey audiences reason say suppose be requirement for black actors for dat time.

Instead e decide say im future na to be serious stage actor. Dem offer am leading role for di production of Aristophanes' comedy Lysistrata for 1946.

Di production that time dey only feature only black actors as sign.

For 1949, e take di difficult decision to move away from stage productions and go into films.

Na correct decision as di feem No Way Out way e do for 1950 bring am to di attention of di studios.

Im breakthrough come for di feem, The Blackboard Jungle for 1955. Di feem make am popular.

Poitier break racial barriers for Hollywood. Im appearance forThe Defiant Ones for 1958 give am im first Oscar nomination - di one wey be historic achievement for a black man for lead category dat time.

E win Bafta award for that same feem.

Five years later, e get Oscar award for Lilies of the Field, di first black winner of di Best Actor trophy.

For 1967 e become Hollywood most bankable star.

Tributes

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Poitier tackle racism for im films

Plenty pipo don dey write tribute to mourn di death of di ogbonge actor.

Di Prime Minister of Bahamas, Philip Davis say, "Our whole Bahamas dey mourn.

But even as we dey mourn, we celebrate di life of a great Bahamian."

Empire magazine, Amon Warmann tell BBC say: "E be di pioneer, e dey very influential and pave di way for so many pipo for di industry to make their own mark.

Warmann add say Poitier "tackle racism head on" and e also dey "so versatile".

Viola Davis, di first black American to win Oscar, Emmy and a Tony Award, say: "No words fit describe how your work radically shift my life."

Star Trek actor George Takei for im tribute, call di actor "a trailblazer wey many pipo e open di doors of Hollywood for go mourn".

James Bond and Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright add say Poitier na "landmark actor".

Actress Whoopi Goldberg quote di lyrics to di song To Sir With Love, wey be di sound track of Poitier 1967 film. She say e "Show us how to reach for di stars.