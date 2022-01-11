Magawa, di rat wey dey smell bomb don die
Magawa wey be rat wey collect gold medal for im work for land mine clearing don die at di age of eight.
Di rat bin help sniff out pass 100 landmines and bombs for di kontri of Cambodia ova im five year career.
According to di Belgian charity wey train am, Apopo, Magawa na di best rat wey dem don train to help human beings attention to find and comot mines safely.
Na di charity even announce im death say im "die peacefully" for weekend. Dis na afta im retire for June, 2020 following five years wia e dey smell bomb.
Dem say e bin spend most of last week dey jolly normal but by weekend e start to dey sleep more and bin no dey chop like before.
Interesting facts about Magawa
- For 2020, im become di first rat to collect di PDSA Gold Medal for im "life-saving devotion".
- Magawa fit search for mine for field wey be di size of tennis court in 20 minutes, dis kain work go take human being up to four days.
- Dem born Magawa for Tanzania but dem later carry am go Cambodia afta one year training to smell out landmines.
- Magawa find land mines for lands wey be di size of 20 football pitches for im career.
- Apopo say Magawa na dia best rat to smell landmines, wey be project dem start for di 1990s.
