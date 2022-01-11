Magawa, di rat wey dey smell bomb don die

11 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PDSA/PA Wetin we call dis foto, Magawa bin win gold medal for finding mines in Cambodia

Magawa wey be rat wey collect gold medal for im work for land mine clearing don die at di age of eight.

Di rat bin help sniff out pass 100 landmines and bombs for di kontri of Cambodia ova im five year career.

According to di Belgian charity wey train am, Apopo, Magawa na di best rat wey dem don train to help human beings attention to find and comot mines safely.

Na di charity even announce im death say im "die peacefully" for weekend. Dis na afta im retire for June, 2020 following five years wia e dey smell bomb.

Dem say e bin spend most of last week dey jolly normal but by weekend e start to dey sleep more and bin no dey chop like before.

Interesting facts about Magawa

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, E dey take di rats one year of training before dem dey become certified land mine detectors, known as HeroRATs