Emirates airlines Ghana: Travel flight to Dubai resume in Ghana, four African nations

13 January 2022, 16:15 WAT

Wia dis foto come from, Emirates Wetin we call dis foto, Emirates resume flights from Ghana wit new requirements

Emirates airline don remove di ban for passenger flights from Ghana, Guinea, Angola, Ivory Coast and Uganda to Dubai.

Emirates bin on Tuesday 28 December, 2021 suspend indefinitely di entry of travellers from 10 African kontris including Ghana.

On Thursday 13 January 2022, di Dubai based airline announce resumption of passenger services from dis five African kontris.

According to statement wey di airline release, di resumption get more coronavirus guidelines.

One na make passengers wey dey enta Guinea, Uganda or Ghana go show a 48‑hour negative PCR test.

E go be a negative 6‑hour Rapid PCR test and a negative PCR test on arrival.

And travellers from Angola and Ivory Coast go need show negative 72-hour PCR test, and another negative PCR test on arrival.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Dis dey come afta last month ban wey di company bring against ten kontris for Africa, wey many pipo bin tink na because of Covid 19.

Di ban bin dey against travellers wey dey travel to Dubai as final destination or use Dubai go anoda kontri.

But e no affect pipo wey dey bin dey come from Dubai.

Wia dis foto come from, Emirates Airline/ Scree shot

Nigeria and Kenya also get palava with Emirates and dia parent nation UAE.

Nigeria: Emirates don pause flights from Nigeria afta dem give rule say di airline for only get one flight per week. Di kasala don enta new year and e neva reach end.

Kenya: Kenya and UAE dey do do me I do you as Kenya don ban flights from di United Arab Emirates for di next seven days on top ban for UAE say Kenyan passengers dey fake PCR tests.