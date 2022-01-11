Pig heart transplant: American Surgeons transplant Pig heart to human being body for first time

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, University of Maryland School of Medicine Wetin we call dis foto, Surgeon Bartley P. Griffith snap with David Bennett early dis month

One US man don become di first pesin for di world to get heart transplant from genetically-modified pig.

David Bennett wey be 57 years old dey kanpe three days afta di experimental seven-hour operation wey happun for Baltimore, doctors tok.

Dem consider di transplant di last hope of saving oga Bennett life, although e no dey clear yet how long Bennett fit survive.

"Na either I die or do dis transplant," Bennett explain one day before di surgery.

"I know say na shot for di dark, but na my last choice," e tok.

Di US medical regulator grant doctors for di University of Maryland Medical Center one special dispensation to carry out di procedure, on di basis say Bennett go fit still die.

Dem bin say Bennett no dey qualify for human transplant, dis na decision wey doctors dey often take wen di patient dey for very poor health condition.

For di medical team wey carry out di transplant, e mark di plenti years of research and e fit change lives around di world.

Surgeon Bartley Griffith tok say di surgery go bring di world "one step closer to solving di organ shortage crisis", University of Maryland School of Medicine tok for one release.

Dat crisis mean say 17 pipo a day for di US dey die waiting for transplant, with more than 100,000 wey report say dey on di waiting list.

E don tey wey dem dey consider di possibility of using animal organs for so-called xenotransplantation to meet di demand and using pig heart valves dey already common.

For October 2021, surgeons for New York announce say dem don successfully transplant one pig kidney into one pesin. dat time, di operation na di most advanced experiment for di field so far.

However, di pesin wey receive am dat time bi dey brain dead with no hope of recovery.

Wia dis foto come from, University of Maryland School of Medicine Wetin we call dis foto, Surgeons do di operation for Baltimore, Maryland and dem take more than seven hours to complete am

Oga Bennett, however, dey hope say im transplant go allow am to continue with im life.

E bin dey hospital bed for six weeks before di surgery, and attached to one machine wey keep am alive afta dem bin diagnose am with terminal heart disease.

"I dey look forward to get out of bed afta I recover," e tok last week.

On Monday, report say oga Bennett dey breath on im own while doctors dey carefully monitor am.

But e no dey clear exactly wetin go happun next.

Di pig wey dem use for di transplant dey genetically modified to knock out several genes wey for make oga Bennett body reject di organ, AFP news agency reports.

Oga Griffith tok dem dem take care monitor Bennett, while im son David Bennett Jr tell tori pipo di Associated Press say di family dey "in di unknown at dis point".

But e add say: "E realises di magnitude of wetin dem dey do and e really realises di importance of am."

"We never don do dis for human and I like to think say we, we don give am better option than wetin continue im therapy for be," Griffith tok.