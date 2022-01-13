Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce end of dia marriage

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Wetin we call dis foto, Momoa and Bonet

Ogbonge actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet don release joint statement to announce di end of dia marriage.

Jason Momoa post di announcement for im verified Instagram account on Wednesday.

For Di post im say: "We all done fell di squeeze and changes of dis transformational times... revolution don begin happun ~and our family no be exception... feeling and growing from di seismic shift wey dey happun.

"And so~ We dey share our Family news~say we dey go our separate in marriage."

Tori be say di two bin meet for one jazz club for 2005, long before Momoa become famous sake of role wey I'm play as Khal Drogo for "Game of Thrones."

But Momoa don bin dey eye Bonet, wey become popular as Denise Huxtable for di hit 1980s TV series "The Cosby Show," long before dem meet for di jazz club.

"Ever since I dey like, 8 years old and I see her for TV, I go be like, 'Mommy, I want dat one,'" Momoa tell James Corden on "The Late Late Show" for 2017.

"I be like, 'I go follow you for di rest of my life and I go get you.'"

So Momoa no waste time to pursue im dream girl wen dem first meet - and e work.

"At dat moment, love come and e come big, and im no run as I think a lot of men dey do," Bonet tell Porter magazine for 2018. "Im basically pick me up and threw me over im shoulder, caveman style!"

Dem welcome dia first child togeda, daughter Lola, for 2007. One year later dem born dia son Nakoa-Wolf.

Momoa help raise Bonet daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, from her earlier marriage to actor Lenny Kravitz. Kravitz and Momoa also become really close, and di two men consider demsef "brothers."

Momoa and Bonet marry for 2017.

Inside di statement di husband and wife say dem dey share di update on dia relationship "not becos we think say e go make beta news ~ But so dat~ as we go about our lives we go fit do so wit dignity and honesty."