Buhari visits Ogun State: President Muhammadu Buhari in Ogun trip fotos

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday commission five key projects inside Ogun State, south west Nigeria.

Di Nigerian leader use di opportunity to assure Nigerians say two major Federal roads wey dey under construction, go dey commissioned before di end of 2022.

Sagamu-Benin Expressway and Lagos-Ibadan Expressway na di two key projects wey Buhari hope to deliver before di end of di new year.

Buhari visit to Ogun State see di commissioning of di following projects;

Gateway City Gate; di 42-Kilometre Sagamu Interchange-Abeokuta Road; di 14km Ijebu-Ode-Epe Expressway, two Housing Estates for low, medium and high income earners for Kobape and Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta.

