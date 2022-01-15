Canadian doctor deliver 'Miracle' baby on flight

By Max Matza

BBC News

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Aisha Khatib

One Canadian doctor don tok of her joy after she help deliver "Miracle" baby for one overnight flight to Uganda.

Dr Aisha Khatib wey be professor for di University of Toronto, bin dey about one hour into her Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Entebbe wen pipo bin call for help.

One Ugandan migrant worker wey dey travel home from Saudi Arabia bin dey about to deliver her first pikin.

Di baby bin come early at 35 weeks, but dem born am healthy, and dem name am Miracle Aisha, after di doctor.

Dr Khatib, wey look tired from her tough work schedule for Toronto wia Coronavirus cases dey high, bin dey enjoy her rest for di third leg of her trip.

But she no hesitate wen dem make announcement for di intercom, dem ask if doctor bin dey inside di plane.

"I see crowd of pipo gather around di patient," Dr Khatib tell BBC News. At dis point she bin assume say na critical situation, like heart attack.

"As I go closer I see dis woman lie down on di seat with her head toward di aisle and feet towards di window. And di baby bin don dey come out!"

Wia dis foto come from, Aisha Khatib Wetin we call dis foto, Dem carry di mother go sit for inside business class after she give birth

To oda passengers help Dr Khatib - one na oncology nurse and while di oda paediatrician from Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

Di baby bin dey cry "seriously", she tok. Afta a quick check, she pass di infant to di paediatrician for closer inspection.

"I look di baby, and she bin dey stable, and I look di mama and she dey OK," na so Dr Khatib tok.

"So I was like, 'Congratulations na girl.' Den di whole pipo for di plane come begin dey clap and cheer and I bin dey like 'Oh right, I dey plane and everybody dey watch dis.'"

"Di best part of di story na say di woman decide to name di baby after me."

As gift to her namesake, she give Miracle Aisha di gold necklace wey she bin dey wear. For di necklace dem write di name Aisha for Arabic.

"I reason say if I give am to her, she go get small gift of di doctor wey deliver her 35,000ft in di air while her mama bin dey fly over di Nile."

Di delivery happun on 5 December, but Dr Khatib bin don dey very busy treating Covid patients for Toronto to share di pictures until dis week.

On 18 December she return from Uganda wia she bin dey train local workers.

On her flight home, there was yet another call for a medical expert on her plane.

"Luckily there was another doctor there," Dr Khatib laughs.

"And I kinda said: This one's you. I delivered a baby two weeks ago. If you need me I'm in seat 25A.'"

