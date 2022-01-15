Tsunami hit Tonga after giant volcano eruption

one hour wey don pass

Wetin we call dis Video, Watch: Satellite images capture the moment Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai erupts

Tsunami waves wey one giant volcano eruption from under water cause don di hit Pacific kontri of Tonga.

Videos for social media show water dey wash through one church and many homes, and eye witness dem say ash bin dey fall all over di capital, Nuku'alofa.

Tsunami warning pursue area pipo go higher grounds.

Di eruption of di Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano send shockwaves across di South Pacific.

Tonga capital dey just 65km north of di volcano.

One area pesin for Tonga, Mere Taufa, say di eruption hit as her family dey prepare for dinner, and her younger brother bin tink say na bombs bin dey explode nearby.

"Di first tin wey come my mind na to take cover under di table, I grab my small sister, and scream at my parents and odas for house to do di same," New Zealand tori pipo Stuff.co.nz say she tok.

Taufa say di next tin she know, water dey rush enta dia house.

"You go just dey hear screams everywia, pipo bin dey scream for safety, for everyone to go to higher ground," she add.

Di gas, smoke and ash wey bin pour from di volcano reach 20km enta sky, Tonga Geological Services tok.

Di eight-minute eruption bin dey very violent you dey hear "loud thunder sounds" for Fiji, (anoda kontri) wey dey more dan 800km away, according to officials for di capital Suva.

Fiji goment don advise pipo wey dey live for di lower parts of waterside make dem leave di area. Dem don open evacuation centres.

For New Zealand, wey dey more dan 2,300km away, officials don warn say storms fit increase.

Di National Emergency Management Agency say coastal areas for di north and east coast of di North Island fit see "strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges for shore".