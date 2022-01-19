Fanta Bility: US officers dey charged with murder of eight-year-old girl

55 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Bruce L Castor Jr Wetin we call dis foto, Fanta Bility, 8, wey officers kill

American goment lawyers don carry di murder of one eight year old girl, Fanta Bility comot di head of two teenagers as dem charge three police officers for her death.

Di police officers bin claim say na di shootout between di two teenagers bin make dem do mistake and shoot di car wey Fanta and her two sisters bin dey, thinking say na suspects dey inside. Di incident hapun for August last year.

Di sad incident hapun afta di officers shoot one motor wey dem park outside wia one high school game bin dey hapun for Philadelphia on 27 August 2021.

Dis na afta dem hear guns shots down-down. Police say dem bin tink say na di pipo wey shoot gun bin dey for di car but na Fanta Bility. Di 25 bullets wey di police shoot hit Fanta and her 12-year-old sister and two odas.

Tori be say Fanta die for her mama hand.

Prosecutors bin first file murder charges against di 16 and 18 year old back for November say na dia shooting make police start to dey shoot, so na dem cause Fanta to die.

Howeva dem don withdraw those charges.

Now dem dey charge Sharon Hill police officers Devon Smith, Sean Patrick Dolan, and Brian James Devaney for voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer tok say, "di officers afta dem hear gunshot shoot di wrong target, for di wrong direction to one group of pipo and na dat mata dem dey ansa for".

D lawyer of di Bility family describe Fanta say she be "di kain pesin wey dey make pipo to dey happy if you just sight am".