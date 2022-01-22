Park Shin Hye wedding photos with Choi Tae Joon wey dey totori fans

Korean actress Park Shin-Hye don take to her Instagram page to share her bridal fotos wit her fans.

Di actress and her bobo, Choi Tae-joon tie di knot on Saturday for one private ceremony.

Dem two bin announce dia relationship for 2018 and last year, announce dia pregnancy and plans to marry dis year.

Di Korean actress share her traditional bridal look wit her over 12 million fans on Saturday.

Di post don since den gada tens of thousands of like and plenti comments.

Di fans of di actors from around di world also express dia delight on social media sites as dem also share fotos and videos from di wedding ceremony.

Also, guests wey attend di ceremony enta social media to share foto from di wedding.

Actor Lee Min Ho wey present for di venue post one selfie wia we see am wear one classic suit.

Pipo sabi Park Shin-hye well-well for her role for popular television dramas like You're Beautiful, The Heirs, Pinocchio, and recently, one movie wey dem call Sisyphus: The Myth.

She be one of di most successful actors of her generation.

Choi Tae-joon, wey dey one year younger dan Park, also dey known for im 2018 miniseries Exit. Im also appear for Missing 9, The Undateables, and Suspicious Partner.

Wetin Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon tok about dia love?

"Na im be my source of support for long time and accept all of di shortcomings of di pesin Park Shin Hye, and I go like to begin life as married couple wit am." dis na wetin di actress write for letter wen dem announce dia engagement for November 2021.

Park Shin Hye write say; "I dey very nervous to share dis news today, and on one hand, I dey worry say you fit dey very surprised sake of dis sudden news.

"But I still wan yarn all of una first. I wan marry di pesin wey I don dey relationship wit for long time.

Park Shin Hye also tok say she dey expect child wit her to-be husband.

She add say, "and though I dey careful to tok dis one very early, I dey blessed wit baby. I wan tell una before anyone else."

Actor Choi Tae Joon bin also share letter wit im fans for im fan cafe about Park Shin Hye say;

"She be like saviour to me wey teach me without words to smile brightly wen I dey happy and to cry out loud wen I dey sad.

"Now, we go like make our marriage vows and let dis love wey I dey grateful for bear fruit."

E add say; "And though I dey try careful to tok dis, we dey blessed wit baby as we dey prepare for di new chapter of our lives.