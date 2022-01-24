Ukraine: UK to withdraw some embassy workers from Kyiv

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ukrainian civilian take part in training exercise - Russian forces don dey mount for di border

UK don begin withdraw dia workers from di British embassy for Ukraine sake of warning say Russia wan invade di kontri.

Officials say British diplomats no dey face any threat yet, but about half of di workers wey dey for Kyiv go return to di UK.

Di US don order family members of dia staff wey dey work for di embassy to comot, saying invasion fit happen "at any time".

Russia don deny plan of military action, but tens of thousands of troops don gada for di border.

Wetin di embassy dey do na precautionary measure, and notin particular don happen in di past 24 hours wey cause di decisions of di US and UK.

Staff wey dey work for di EU embassy go remain dia for now, as EU foreign policy Chief Josep Borrell tok say im no go "dramatise" di tensions.

Members of di Nato alliance, including Denmark, Spain, Bulgaria and Netherlands, dey send more fighter jets and warships go Eastern Europe to boost defence for di region.

Wit about 100,000 Russian troops now for di border of Ukraine, di head of Nato don warn say fresh fight-fight fit dey Europe.

Di decision by di US na one of oda actions di state department dey do wen crises fit put American diplomats in danger, BBC Barbara Plett Usher report.

OneA travel advisory say di situation dey "unpredictable" and say "tori dey say Russia dey plan ogbonge military action against Ukraine".

America don warn pipo say make dem no travel go Ukraine and Russia due to di "potential for harassment against US citizens". Non-essential embassy staff don get permission to comot wit US citizens.

America say wetin dem dey do no be evacuation, but di state department tell AFP news agency say if Russian invasion happen, dem no go dey "In di position to evacuate US citizens".

Ukraine say e dey "premature" for di US to withdraw staff and "display of excessive caution".

On Saturday, some 90 tonnes of US "dangerous support" including ammunition for "front-line defenders" land for Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken say di goment dey put "series of actions wey fit make [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin wicked" including to beef up defences for Ukraine wit more military assistance togeda.

Russia don seize Ukraine territory before, wen dem convert Crimea for 2014, sake of di serious protest for Ukraine wey remove di kontri pro-Russian president. Russian forces seize control of Crimea before di territory vote to join Russia for referendum wey West and Ukraine say e dey illegal.

Russian-backed rebels dey control areas of eastern Ukraine near Russia border for crisis wey cost estimated 14,000 lives. One 2015 peace deal dey far from being fulfilled.

On Sunday, di UK Foreign Office accuse Oga Putin of planning to put a pro-Moscow figure to lead Ukraine goment.

Di UK Foreign Office say di man na - former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev - say di claims dey "stupid" for interview e do wit Reuters news agency.

UK ministers don warn say Russian goment go face serious consequences if dem violate Ukraine

US officials say dem dey concerned say Russia fit try to overthrow and replace Ukraine goment but dem no gree tok about di UK accusation.