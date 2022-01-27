Catalonia forgive women wey dem torture and kill sake of witchcraft

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dem kill some of di 'witches' by drowning (drawing from 15th century Switzerland)

Di Catalonia regional parliament don officially forgive hundreds of women wey di region bin kill between di 15th and 18th centuries.

MPs pass di resolution say dem go rehabilitate di memories of di ova 700 women wey dem torture and kill.

Spanish historians find out say Catalonia na one of di first regions for Europe wey go do dat kain witch hunt.

Dem also find out say di region na one of di worst places for dis executions.

Di groups wey fight for di resolution say, "we recently find di names of more dan 700 women wey dem bin prosecute, torture and kill between di 15th and 18th centuries."

Oda kontris like Scotland, Switzerland and Norway don forgive dia 'dead witches ' too.

Why dem kill dis women for witchcraft

Well Pau Castell wey be professor of modern history for di University of Barcelona say dem bin dey blame witches for why di harvests no dey plenti and for why pikin dem just dey die anyhow.

Howeva pro-independence and left wing groups say di women be victims of sexist laws from men.

Dem want make dem honour dia memories by naming streets afta dem.

Tori be say dem kill tens of thousands of women all ova Europe on top dis witchcraft chasing.