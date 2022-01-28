Ukraine crisis: Biden warn say Russia fit invade next month

26 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Russia troops in di tens of thousand dey stand outside Ukraine border

American President Joe Biden don warn say di possibility dey say Russia fit invade Ukraine by next month.

Biden tok dis one for inside phone call with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.

Russia on di oda hand don hala say dem no get plenti hope to resolve di kasala afta America no gree to dia main demands.

Dis na as di tens of thousands of Russian soldiers wey dey gada for Ukrain border still dey make pipo to fear say invasion go happun.

Howeva, Russia say dem no get plans to attack.

But for Biden call with Zelensky, e say America and dia allies and partners, dey ready to respond gidigba if Russia invade Ukraine, according to White House statement.

Oga Zelensky say dem "bin tok on diplomatic ways dem fit cool temper and agree on tins to do for future."

Dis na as military sabi pipo tink say Russia dey chill make di ground for Ukraine freeze first so dem go fit move heavy equipment enta di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Anadolu Agency

Also on Thursday, US threaten to match brake on di opening of one ogbonge pipeline wey go send Russian gas go Western Europe if di invasion happun.

Nord Stream 2 go run from Russia to Germany but officials for Berlin say e go face sanction if Russia attack.

Already, di $11 bn pipeline still dey on hold to start operation as regulators for November say e no follow German law and no approve am.

Although Russia dey deny plans to attack, last month dem demand make di West no allow Ukraine to eva join di Nato military alliance. US reject di request but offer wetin dem call "serious diplomatic path forward" give Moscow.