Xiomara Castro: Profile of Honduras first female president

one hour wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, First Honduras female president Xiomara Castro

Dem don swear in Xiomara Castro as Honduras first female president, even as political crisis dey threaten her plans for di poor kontri.

For di swearing in ceremony, di leftist leader tok say she dey take di lead of a "broken" kontri - but promise to pursue social justice and transparency.

Di 62 year presido also promise to tackle powerful drug trafficking gangs and relax strict abortion laws.

Thousands of pipo bin come for di inauguration ceremony wey hold for di national stadium for di capital, Tegucigalpa.

"Di economic challenges wey I dey inherit big pass any one wey don dey for di history of our kontri," she tok inside her speech and highlight di need to restructure di national debt.

But she promise say: "My goment no go continue for di line of looting wey don condemn di young generations to pay di debt wey no be dem owe."

US Vice-President Kamala Harris dey among di foreign officials wey attend di inauguration.

Di Biden administration dey hope say Madam Castro go fight corruption, poverty and violence, settle long-standing problems wey don help ginger illegal immigration from di Central American country go di US.

Taiwanese Vice-President William Lai also dey for di ceremony, as Honduras na one of di few countries for di world to get diplomatic ties wit Taipei.

Madam Castro dey replace di divisive President Juan Orlando Hernández, wey dey face accuse say e get ties to di drugs trade afta im brother go prison sake of say e dey do drug trafficking for d US - allegations wey e deny repeatedly.

Xiomara Castro Profile

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Ms Castro na di former first lady of di kontri

Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento na Honduran politician. She be di 56th and current president of Honduras.

She take over office on 27 January 2022. She also be di kontri first female president pus di first president wey no be member of either di Liberal Party or di National Party since democracy dey restored for di kontri for 1982.

Dem born Castro Xiomara for September 30, 1959.

Castro represent di opposition party, Libre Party for di 2013, 2017 and 2021 Honduran general election as di party presidential candidate for 2013 and 2021, then vice president for Honduras for di 2017 election.

She be former first lady as her husband, Manuel Zelaya, rule di di kontri country from 2006 until 2009, before dem remove am by coup.

Since she win di election, Madam Castro get positive vibes from di public. Her arrival mark di end to di 12-year reign of di right-wing National Party, wey dey accused of scandals and corruption accusations.

She marry her husband for January 1976.

Honduras Profile

Wetin we call dis foto, Honduras kontri profile

Honduras get long history of military rule, corruption, poverty and crime wey don reduce am to one of di least developed and most unstable kontris for Central America.

Until di mid-1980s Honduras bin dey dominated by di military, wey dey often dey support US efforts to stop revolutionary movements for di region. Since den, civilian leaders dey try control di power of di military, with different degrees of success.

Gang violence, drug wars and extortion na common tin for di kontri and di kontri dey notorious for having di world highest murder rate per capita.

Inequalities in wealth still dey high as nearly half of di population dey live below di poverty line.

Thousands of Hondurans dey comot go US each year and di money dem dey send go house na strong source of income for many families.