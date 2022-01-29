Russia Ukraine crisis: Why Germany no wan send weapons to Ukraine

By Jenny Hill

BBC Berlin correspondent

Germany don refuse to send weapons enta Ukraine on top dia kasala with Russia and e dey vex and confuse some of dia allies.

E dey both historical and hard to understand.

Di historical version start from 1945, wey be around di end of WWII, Hitler bin dey hide for im bunker and Nazi sojas dey run back but maintain defense for one hill wey dem call di Seelow Heights.

Dat last fight between di Soviet forces and Nazi Germany, dat fight kill about 30,000 Soviet soldiers even though dem win.

Farmers for dat area for di east of Berlin dey still dey disturb skeletons and weapons from dat World war and di mata still dey influence Germany foreign policy.

And dat na where Germany go give weapons to Ukraine if dem bend to international pressure.

Germany Foreign Policy

Dat war na one of di reasons why Germany no wan send Ukraine don vex di kontri politicians.

But even Germans no believe in fight-fight. For yearly survey, most Germans feel say diplomatic negotiation na di best way to solve kasala.

For di most part, na only peacekeeping missions German army don join and for recent history, na only di Balkans for di 90s and Afghanistan na im dem go fight.

Dis one dey ironic on top say Germany na one of di biggest weapons exporter for di world afta US and Russia.

Thomas Kleine-Brockhoff from di German Marshall Fund say "Germany get one old policy wey say dem go hold bodi instead of to send weapons enta kasala areas on top fear say e fit ginger di fight instead of to end am".

Di situation for Ukraine border dey cause kasala for Germany new goment.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz goment wey be coalition goment bin enta power with promise say dem go get tighter laws on dia weapons exports.

How Germany dey try solve di kasala for Ukraine

So instead of sending weapons to Kiev as pipo for even im goment dey ginger for, Chancellor Scholz don pay for field hospital and offer to pay for wounded sojas for Germany, also dem dey give Ukraine five thousand helmets.

Because Germany no believe say sending weapons go solve di kasala.

Scholz's foreign minister, Green politician Annalena Baerbock, say Germany na financial donor to Ukraine and believe say money dey beta dan weapons.

Chancellor Scholz wan copy Angela Merkel style of tok-tok instead of gbas-gbos wey she bin do along with France president Emmanuel Macron.

Di collabo bin create di so called Normandy format wey Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia dey take try force cease fire for Eastern Ukraine. Di hope be say di same format go work now.

And Germany dey well placed for dat kain tok-tok because of dia history, di relationship between Russia and Germany dey a little different to oda Western kontris.

Plenti German firms dey do business for Russia. Also, plenti Germans including Angela Merkel grow up behind di Iron Curtain , dem learn Russia for school. Her ability to communicate regularly with Vladimir Putin wen oda leaders no fit na sometin dem dey often link to dia shared experience of life for di Communist East.

Why kontris dey vex for Germany

Wetin dey vex and confuse pipo around di world including Germany na why Chancellor Scholz no dey use di Nordstream 2 pipeline to stop Russia attack on Ukraine.

Pipo dey apply for Chancellor Scholz to scrap di project as sanction to Russia. But e neva do anything except to say all options dey table including di pipeline dey table.

E don make pipo dey hala say Germany dey behave di way dem dey do sake of self-interest.

Meanwhile, Vladmir dey continue to find West trouble and Germany don dey face ogbonge questions about dia policy, as calls dey come for Germany to play more military role for di world stage.