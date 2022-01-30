North Korea missile tests: Biggest launch since 2017

51 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, visit ammunition factory last week

North Korea don conduct wetin pipo consider to be di biggest missile launch since 2017.

South Korea report say di launch happun around 07:52 local time on Sunday (22:52 GMT) around North Korea east coast.

Japan, South Korea and di United States don condemn di launch, wey be di number seven test for only dis month.

Di United Nations don ban North Korea from ballistic and nuclear weapons tests, and also sama dem strict sanctions

But di East Asian state dey go against di ban evritime and leader Kim Jong-un don vow to bolster di defence of im kontri.

South Korea National Security Council tok say di missile test on Sunday na intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), wey be di biggest missile wey dem don test since November 2017.

Japanese and South Korean officials estimate say di missile reach altitude of 2,000km (1240 miles) and fly for 30 minutes to a distance of 800km (500 miles). E land inside di Sea of Japan.

January already be one of di busiest months on record for North Korea missile programme, wit plenti short range missiles wey dem don fire inside sea.

Di United States say di tests go against United Nations resolutions, dem call on North Korea to stop to provoke dem, say make dem engage in substantive dialogue.

Wetin South Korea President tok

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, North Korea has conducted seven missile tests in January

South Korea president, Moon Jae-in, say di latest flurry of missile tests remind dem of di high tension since 2017, wen North Korea conduct plenti nuclear tests and launch dia largest missiles, including some wey fly pass Japan.

For one address before New Year, Mr Kim call di military to dey strong with cutting-edge technology.

Since den, dem don reportedly test plenti different different types of weapon dem for plenti launch locations.

For 2018, Mr Kim announce one moratorium on testing nuclear weapons or dia longest range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

But di North Korean leader tok for 2019 say e no longer dey bound by di moratorium.

Di US impose more sanctions on North Korea earlier dis January, to answer to previous missile launches.

Talks between di two kontris don slow down since US President Joe Biden enta office.