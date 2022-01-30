Arak Zoo Iran: Two lions kill zoo keeper and escape from cage

42 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Two lions for one zoo inside Iran don attack and kill di zoo keeper wey bin dey feed dem.

Di incident happun for Arak Zoo wey dey for inside Iran.

Eyewitnesses for di zoo inside di city tok say di two lions escape from dia cage afta dem kill di zoo keeper.

Officials for di zoo say police and environmental officers come later manage to recapture di lions and bring dem back to di cage without harming dem.

Arak Municipality Public Relations and International Affairs don confam di tori. E say say di lions attack di 38-year-old guard wen e dey try give dem food.

Dem add say na di municipal officials, law enforcement and environment of Markazi province succeed to re-bring back di two lions.

Local media dey report say di guard bin enter di enclosure wia dem for bin keep di lions.

Arak zoo na one of di largest zoo for inside Iran and e get area of ​​32 hectares.

Wia dis foto come from, IRIB

According to informate, di zoo get 46 species of 460 animals wey dem keep for dia.