Sue Gray: Report fault failure of leadership for Downing Street lockdown party

27 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Sue Gray don blame "failure of leadership" say dem allow party to happen for Downing Street wen di kontri dey under serious lockdown.

For one long findings wey pipo don dey wait, di senior civil servant say some events "no suppose dey allowed to happen".

Ms Gray bin investigate 16 separate gatherings - including three wey no dey known about before.

Boris Johnson say e accept di report finding in full, for one statement to MPs.

"I dey sorry for di tins we simply no get right and also sorry for di way dis mata bin dey handled," e say, as e promise shake-up of di way Downing Street dey run.

For Sue Gray findings, she say "too little tinkin" bin dey given to public health concern and how e fit look to di public.

Her report confam say di Metropolitan Police dey investigate 12 events for allegation say dem break Covid-rule.

Dis one include di 20 May 2020 "bring your own booze" event for Downing Street, wey di PM don apologise say e attend, and di PM birthday party for 19 June 2020.

Di police dey also investigate one gathering on 13 November 2020 for Downing Street flat, although e never dey confirmed say Oga Johnson bin dey di event.

Ms Gray statement say she bin dey "extremely limited" on how much she fit say about di gatherings by di Met inquiries.

But she bin condemn di culture in Downing Street among senior civil servants and staff.

"At least some of di gatherings wey we dey talk about represent serious failure to observe no be just di high standards wey dey expected of pipo wey dey work for di heart of goment but also of di standards wey dey expected of di entire British population dat time.

"At times, e be like say too little thought dey given to wetin bin dey happen across di kontri wen dem dey reason wetin dey right about some of dis gatherings, di risk dem dey present to public health and how dem fit appear to di public.

"Failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and di Cabinet Office at different times.

"Some of di events no suppose dey allowed to happen. Oda events no suppose dey allowed to develop as dem be."

She add say di "too much drinking of alcohol no dey good for professional workplace at any time", e likely to be example to reports of drunken behaviour for di Number 10 garden and staff wey dey filL suitcase wit bottles of wine.

Steps suppose dey taken to make sure say goment departments get "strong" policy on drinking of alcohol , di report tok.

Wait for findings

Di report dey crucial to oga Johnson premiership, wey weeks of damaging headlines about party for Downing Street and oda goment buildings don dey worry.

Many Conservative MPs don tok say dem dey wait for di findings to decide weda to try to remove am from office.

At least 54 of dem fit set up vote on im position if dem submit letters of no confidence to one backbench committee wey dey represent Tory MPs.

Oga Johnson dey due to address one meeting of all Conservative MPs afta im Commons statement, as e dey try to rally dia support.

Confusion bin enta di process last week, wen di Metropolitan Police announce dia own query into some gatherings.

E force Ms Gray to rewrite di report for am to dey released on Monday afta di force bin ask for only "small reference" to di events dem dey look at, so dem go fit "avoid any disadvantage to our investigation".