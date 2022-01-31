US to begin no-interview visa renewals for Nigeria- See who dey qualify

See why e possible say Nigerans wey wan go di US go fit no do interview for via renewal

U.S. Mission for Nigeria say dem dey expand visa services to assist non-immigrant visa applicants inside di kontri wey qualify to renew dia visa.

Dis new application procedure go begin February for di U.S. Consulate inside Lagos and go dey extended shortly thereafter to di U.S. Embassy for Abuja.

According to statement form di U.S mission inside Nigeria, di number number of qualify applicants wey fit apply using di new procedures go dey limited at first.

Those applicants wey meet di criteria fit apply for Lagos until di service don dey extended to Abuja.

U.S mission add say only one member of di family unit dey required to drop-off di application documents; children no need to come drop-off in pesin.

Dem say processing time fit take up to two months, although dem dey hope to process most cases within few weeks, once pesin submit im travel documents.

But dem no go dey able to return di document back to di pesin until im case don dey completed.

Who dey qualify for visa renewal without Interview

Pipo wey dey likely to dey eligible for visa renewal without interview na those wey dia application na for B1/B2, F, M, J (academic only), H, L or C1/D (combined only) visa and must meet each of di following criteria:

If dem issue your previous visa for Nigeria.

If your previous visa dey di same classification as your current application.

If your previous visa na full validity, multiple entry visa.

If your previous visa expire within di last 24 months or go expire for di next 3 months from di date of application.

If you get all your passports wey cover di entire period since you receive di previous visa and di passport with di most recent visa.

If dem neva arrest or convict you for any crime or offense for di United States, even if you later receive waiver or pardon.

If you neva don work without authorization or remain beyond your permitted time for di United States.

Step wey applicant need to follow

Pipo wey dey qualify for dis process go first pay for dia visa fee online or pay in cash for di assign bank before dem plan to apply to renew dia visa.