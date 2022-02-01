Moses J Moseley: The Walking Dead actor die for di age of 31

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Moses J Moseley for 2018

Stars and makers of The Walking Dead don begin pay tribute to actor Moses J Moseley, wey die for di age of 31.

Tori pipo, TMZ report say Moseley family bin report say e dey miss last week and say police dey investigate di circumstances of im death.

Moseley play di armless and jawless Mike, one pet zombie for di hit post-apocalyptic TV horror show.

Co-star Jeremy Palko describe di late actors as absolutely kind and wonderful human being".

Di show official Twitter account also offer dia tribute.

Fellow star of The Walking Dead, Addy Miller tok say she dey so heartbroken to hear about di passing of dis bright, kind soul".

Anoda of di show stars, Melissa Cowan, write for Facebook say Moseley na "truly one of a kind and a class act", and na "always nice, funny and [had] a smile to light any room".

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Talent agency Avery Sisters Entertainment tok for statement for Facebook say:

"Moses na phenomenal actor wey don appear for movies like; The Walking Dead, Queen of the South, and American Soul, but MUCH more dan dat, e be AMAZING pesin!

"For those who know am, e be di kindest, sweetest, most generous pesin you go ever meet. We go miss you dearly!"

Agent Tabatha Minchew of Established Artists tok for statement say,: "Moses na very talented pesin, with bright light around am".

"E go dey missed deeply by im friends, family and fans. Always a ball of happy energy around im."

Who be Moses J Moseley

Dem born Moses J Moseley for South Carolina and e family settle for Georgia, wia e study law.

E once tok say e no dey plan to become actor but dey approach am afta class one day and ask if e go like to appear for one feem.

Dat feem turn out to be 2012 Joyful Noise, wey feature Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, wia e be club goer, and dis one lead to more castings for am.

Moseley go on to take part in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, HBO Watchmen and 2016 film Volumes of Blood: Horror Stories.