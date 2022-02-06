Rayan: Moroccan boy wey trap inside well for four days die

One five-year-old Moroccan boy wey bin trap inside well for four days don die, despite serious effort to rescue am.

One royal statement announce di death soon afta dem remove am from di well.

Di effort to save di boy, wey im name na Rayan, shock di kontri as hundreds of pipo gather for di well and thousands more follow di rescue mission online.

Di boy fall inside di well wey dey plunged 32m (104ft) deep. Fear say landslide fit happen been delay di rescue mission small.

Rescuers finally bring out di boy from di well Saturday evening.

Di pipo wey bring am out bin no tok anytin and di rescue of di boy make di crowd happy well-well.

For social media, pipo begin use hashtag #SaveRayan, wey bin don dey trend all over di world to show di jubilation and how happy dem dey.

But e turn to heartbreak minutes later wen statement come wey announce say Rayan don die.

Twitter users den start to pay tribute and express sadness using di same hashtag.

"Sake of di tragic accident wey cost di life of di child Rayan Oram, His Majesty King Mohammed VI call di parents of di wey die afta e fall inside well," di statement from di royal palace tok.

Di king express im deepest condolence and sincere compassion, e add.

Rayan papa father dey try repair di well wen di accident happen on Tuesday. E tell local media di next day say im son fall down di shaft "dat small time I no dey watch am", adding say: "I neva fit sleep or even close my eyes.."

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Rayan parents dey comot from di scene afta dem use ambulance carry dia son body comot

Na Morocco Civil Protection Directorate lead di operation for di small northern town of Tamorot, around 100km (62 miles) from di city of Chefchaouen, wey start on Tuesday evening.

Video on Thursday from one camera wey dem send inside di well show say di boy dey alive alive and conscious, but update no come dey about im condition again since den.

Rescuers try to get oxygen, food and water to di boy but it e no clear whether e fit use dem.

Di mixture of rocky and sandy soil mean say rescuers feel say to open di well water through di narrow shaft go dey too dangerous.

Instead, dem use bulldozers to create opening near well.

Rescuers come begin dig straight to reach di boy. Some of dem work round di clock, uand dem use powerful floodlights to work for night.

Dem stop di operation plenty times just to make sure di digging near di hillside no go collapse and to make sure say soil no dey enta di well. Dem also use big pipes to protect rescue teams by providing secure passage to di shaft.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Rescuers dig one ogbonge hole near di well (front, centre)

Hundreds of pipo gather to watch di operation, as dem dey sing religious songs, praying and chanting "Allahu Akbar". Some even camp for di site.

One local resident, Hafid El-Azzouz, tell AFP news agency im sef dey dia to show "solidarity wit di pikin, wey dey dear to Morocco and di whole world".