Prince Charles test positive for Covid, Clarence House tok

51 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Charles caught coronavirus in March 2020 but only had mild symptoms

Di Prince of Wales don test positive for Covid-19 and e don dey self-isolate, Clarence House tok for Twitter.

Prince Charles receive di positive result dis morning and don postpone di unveiling of one statue for Winchester.

On Wednesday, im and im wife di Duchess of Cornwall meet pipo for one reception for British Museum.

Dis na di second time di 73-year-old don get coronavirus, e complain of mild symptoms for March 2020.

Charles bin suppose unveil one astatue of Licoricia of Winchester, one very old Jewish businesswoman wey be money lender and single parent for Hampshire city.

Clarence House say His Royal Highness dey "deeply disappointed sey e no fit attend... and e go consider to reschedule im visit as soon as possible".

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Charles and Camilla attended a reception at the British Museum the evening before he tested positive for Covid

Di evening before e test positive, Charles and Camilla bin dey for reception for di British Museum to celebrate di work of di British Asian Trust (BAT).

Guests wey dey di event include Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Home Secretary Priti Patel and former Liverpool footballer Ian Rush.

Clarence House confam say Prince Charles don take di vaccine three times but dem no tok weda e don see di Queen recently.

Camilla don continue her own activities wey she don plan, earlier she visit Paddington Haven, one sexual assault referral centre for West London.