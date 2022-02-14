Ukraine wan meet wit Russia witin 48 hours

29 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ukrainian soldiers and police don do different typ exercises for recent times

Ukraine don call on Russia and oda memba of one European security group so dem go calm di growing kasala for dia borders.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba bin reveal say Russia bin no gree ansa formal request as to why dia sojas gada for dia border.

E say di next step na to ask for meeting between di next 48 hours about Russia plan for "transparency".

Russia don deny say dem get plan to attack Ukraine even as dem get about 100,000 sojas for Ukraine borders.

But some Western kontris don warn say Russia dey prepare for military action, even as America say Moscow fit start air strikes "at any time".

More dan 12 kontris don dey ginger make dia citizens comot from Ukraine even as some don comot dia embassy staff from di kontri capital, Kyiv.

CBS New tori pipo tok say America dey plan to comot all dia staff from Kyiv in di next 48 hours.

Oga Kubela tok say Ukraine don ask for ansa on top wetin dem dey plan since Friday, under di rules of di Vienna Document, wey be agreement on top security mata by di members of di Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) wey Russia dey inside.

But Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky wey criticise di panic wey fit spread ontop claims say attack go hapun, say e neva see any proof say Russia dey plan to attack dem.

On Sunday, e follow American President Joe Biden tok for one hour wia Biden promise say dem go support Ukraine and even sef President Zelensky say make Biden come visit Ukraine, howeva di White House neva comment on top di mata.

Dis na as President Biden one hour call with Russia leader Vladimir Putin di day before no go anywia.

For di latest plan to find diplomatic solution, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz don fix meetings wit President Zelenshy for Kyiv on Monday and President Putin for Moscow on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson dey plan to do fresh diplomatic toks across Europe so Russia go "come back from di brink" of war.

For America di National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan say invasion fit start "any day now" and dem dey watch out to see how e go.