Canada Protests: Wetin make truckers protest and why Lai Mohammed chook mouth?

13 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Canada Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau don invoke di Emergencies Act to take scata di anti-vaccines mandate protesters.

Dis one mean say banks no need court order to freeze personal accounts of pipo wey dey linked to di protests.

Dis na as police raid finally scata di blockade protest for Windsor, Ontario as di crossing don reopen for traffic on Sunday night afta dem bin dey protest dia for six days.

Oga Trudeau howeva say military no go enta inside, and how dem go carry out di act go dey "time limited" and "reasonable and proportionate".

E tok give tori pipo on Monday say, "dis na about di safety of Canadians, and protecting pipo jobs dem". E also add say di Emergencies Act no go too tay before dem comot am.

Police officers bin comot on Sunday morning for inside buses, dem wear balaclava and carry long guns to pursue di last protesters wey block di road wey dey lead into Ambassador Bridge.

For days, about 100 motor dem park block di 2km road.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dis go be tdi third week of protests against di vaccine mandates for truckers.

Wetin di protests dey about?

Di Freedom Convoy bin start as a protest against one mandate wey go make am compulsory for truckers wey cross di US - Canada make dem vaccinate against Covid.

But now, di protests against di vaccine mandate against truckers don wide more to include protest against all Covid health restrictions.

Dem also do similar blockades for oda border crossings for di kontri, sotay dem arrest four pipo for di border blockade for British Columbia on Sunday.

Court order bin dey in place since on Friday but police bin pause for 36 hours on top fear say pikin dem bin dey among di protesters.

Canada get 90% vaccination rate and for many parts of di kontri, you go need to show proof say vaccination before you go fit enta bars, gyms and restaurants.

For Ottawa, most of di protesters bin dey peaceful, some residents tell BBC say dem bin dey shout at dem sake of say dem dey wear mask, and e bin dey hard dem to get to and from work.

Windsor protest cause im own type of kasala as dem block one of di biggest trade routes for Canada wey be di Ambassador Bridge, dis bridge link Windsor with Detroit Michigan.

Ova $323m in goods dey cross dat bridge everyday but di blockade no gree anytin to pass.

Dis na as pipo don call out oga Trudeau say im bin support di farmers for India wey block highways for New Delhi for one year in 2021 say, "Canada go always dey to support di right of peaceful protest".

Wetin Lai Mohammed tok about di protest?

Wia dis foto come from, Lai Mohammed/BBC Wetin we call dis foto, Lai Mohhammed compare di Truckers Protest for Canada with di EndSARS

Nigeria Information Minister, Lai Mohammed don call out Canada say dem dey do double standard on top of di way dem react to di Truckers protest.

E draw similarity between di End Sars protests against police brutality wey hapun for Nigeria for October 2020 and wetin dey hapun for Canada.

E say GoFundMe, Twitter and Canada wey bin condemn di shutdown of protests for EndSARS na dem dey ginger to end di truckers protest wey don dey on for past one week.

E tell tori pipo for Abuja say, "I no blame dem, nobody want make dia kontri to scata under di name of protests".

Im call out Twitter, GoFundMe and Canadian goment wey rush to stop di protests for Ottawa even though dem bin dey support di protesters during di Niger #EndSARS protests.

E say, "di crowdfunding company, GoFundMe don shut down campaign to raise money for di truckers, afta dem bin raise about $10m, Twitter don suspend di truckers account, while di Ontario goment don block access to millions of dollars wey dem gada give di truckers."