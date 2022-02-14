Hanifa murder case update: Suspects plead not guilty of Hanifa Abubakar murder

15 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, During di court hearing on Monday 14 February, lawyers show up for di first time to defend di school proprietor and di two pipo wey be main suspects.

Hanifa murder suspects plead not guilty for di case before court on Monday.

Di main suspect and two oda accused make dia plea wen dem appear for Kano State High Court on 14 February, 2022.

Dem dey face charges over di kidnap and murder of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar.

Tori be say dem find di school girl [Hanifa Abubakar] deadi bodi for Northwest Preparatory school for Tudun Murtala area of Kano metropolis.

Na since on 4 December, 2021 dem no see di little girl wen suppose return from her Islamiyya for Kawaji area of Kano.

If court find dem guilty of di alleged crime, dem fit face punishment with jail term.

Goment lawyers accuse dem of kidnap and murder of di five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar.

Section 273 of Nigeria Penal Code Act and di Criminal Code Act provide say:

"Whoever kidnap or abducts pesin go dey punished with imprisonment for a term wey fit extend to ten years and go also be liable to fine."

Inside court, translator read di charges to Abdulmalik Tanko, Hashim Isyaku and Fatima Musa wey be di accused.

And dem deny di charges wey include conspiracy to kidnap, murder and concealment of corpse.

Chief prosecution lawyer and attorney general of Kano state Barrister Musa Lawal bin ask court to give dem date in order to present witnesses for di case.

Defence lawyer Mukhtar Usman no object to fresh date wey di prosecution ask for in order to present lawyers.

Usman also tell court say di fresh date go enable dem access all di facilities dem need for di case.

Di court judge Justice Sulaiman Na Abba therefore announce March 2nd for when prosecution go present witnesses for di mata.

After di court hearing Barrister Mukhtar Usman tell BBC News Pidgin say;

Him and oda lawyers wey choose to defend Abdulmalik and co no dey expect any public backlash for dia decision.

“Na dia constitutional right to get lawyer if not di case no go hold so one thing wey di public suppose understand.”

Na last week Abdulmalik Tanko and im co accused beg goment to provide dem with lawyers as dem no get any.

Wetin we call dis foto, Five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar

Hanifa Abubakar murder case - Background

Since news of Hanifa alleged murder break for January, 2022, #Justiceforhanifa trend on on social media in Nigeria

Justice for Hanifa begin trend last month on social media afta police discover di remains of Hanifa inside Northwest Preparatory school for Tudun Murtala area of Kano city.

Dat na school wey she dey attend and dem arrest three pipo over di case including her teacher.

Hanifa family call for justice.

Pipo of Kawaji area of Kano state suffer serious shock afta dem discover Hanifa deadi-bodi.

Dem bin kidnap her on di 4th of December, 2021 as she dey return from Islamic school with her friends.

Tori of Hanifa kidnap touch many pipo on social media at di time as dem see foto of di young girl.

Wia dis foto come from, Hanifa

Abubakar Abdulsalam, papa of Hanifa bin share im last moments with im daughter.

Abdulsalam wey say dem still dey in shock over wetin happun but at di same time know say na test from God.

E say, "as Hanifa prepare to comot for school on dat particular Saturday she come meet am.

"She come meet me say she don prepare for Islamiyah (Islamic school) I come tell her say make she pray and for my presence she come repeat di prayer."

"Afta, she turn to di mother tell her say mummy, if you dey come back from market helep me buy Alewar madara (milk candy)."

Dat na di final moments Abubakar spend with im daughter.

"Wetin I go dey always remember about her na day Hanifa na very lively and smart girl, all di neighbours love her and her father na her favourite." Abdulsalam tok.

President Muhammadu Buhari join oda Nigerians to condemn di alleged murder of di five-year-old school girl Hanifa Abubakar.

President Buhari say, "make Police and Ministry of Justice prepare well and present better case wey go fit earn di respect of di court".

Di Nigerian leader say E also tell Hanifa parent to 'bear di sad loss wit courage and fortitude in God'.