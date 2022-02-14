Valentine's Day Messages 2022: Wishes Nigerian celebs send dia love on Val's Day

Wia dis foto come from, InSTAGRAM

Valentine's Day wishes, cards and decor na im celebrities use celebrate dis special day of love in 2022.

Most of dem celebrate di day wit fine fotos and sweet messages to dia better half, loved ones and fans.

Saint Valentine's na dat time of di year wey pipo wan appreciate or show love to one special pesin or pipo wey dey dia lives.

Valentine's Day wey dey always come up every February 14 na global observance.

Dem set di day aside for pipo to express love, share love, give gifts and send messages to loved ones and friends.

Here na wishes, cards wey Nigerian celebs send dia love on Val's Day 2022.

Red and white na di colour of di day and celebrities come prepared wit dia outfits.

The Bellos glam up for Valentine

Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele pose wit her husband JJC Skills to wish all dia fans, Happy Valentine.

Akindele write say 'Let love lead di way' wit love emojis

Iyabo Ojo

Actress, director, and producer Iyabo Ojo totori her fans wit dis sweet picture.

Wia dis foto come from, InSTAGRAM/MARA CHIKE

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin pen down emotional message give her fans.

Maria write say 'Doubt say di stars na fire, doubt say di sun dey move dia assistants, doubts say truth na liar but neva doubt love. Happy lovers day.'

Ngozi Nlewedim AKA Erica

Former Big Brother Naija housemate,Ngozi Nlewedim AKA Erica post say;

'I dey beautiful, I dey loved, I dey successful, I dey powerful! I'm all love!'

Newly married Nollywood couple, di Adedimeji's also post nice foto to celebrate di valentine day.

Lateef Adedimeji send sweet message im wife and fans.

'Wit you my sweet Rahmah, everyday na St. Valentine's day.

Thank you for being di promised comforter, my friend, my confidant .

You go always dey on top of my heart, everyday go dey filled wit renewed love and affection, happy Valentine's day baby...

And to everyone out there. we wish you joy unlimited, skin deep happiness and di best of your heart desires. Remember to show love to someone today, and as my baby likes to say, in all you do... Let love lead!'

Comedienne Real Warri pikin and her husband Ikechuwku

Nigerian comedienne Real Warri pikin declare her undying love give her husband, Ikechukwu.

She tag dia Valentine foto MyFavHuman

Actress Lizzy Anjorin and her husband

Actress Lizzy Anjorin totori fans wit dis foto of she and her boo.

Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus

Actress, Eniola Badmus post 'Happy Valentine's Day to di most important pipo for my life, MY FRIENDS, FANS AND FAMILY.'

Nigerian actress Omowunmi Dada

Nigerian actress Omowunmi Dada for her Valentine post advice pipo - 'Love yourself and love everyone around you, ALWAYS!'

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki and im wife, Toyin Saraki of ova 29 years celebrate dia love

Public figures like Nigeria former Senate President, Bukola Saraki also enta social media to celebrate im wife of many years Toyin.

Saraki share sweet words of affirmation of dia love.

Valentine's Day history and origin

Valentine's Day history and origin

Valentine's Day or St Valentine's Day na yearly celebration wey dey happun every year on February 14.

Na day wen pipo dey show love for anoda pesin or pipo by sending cards, flowers, chocolates or oda gifts wit messages of love.

Di day get im name from one popular saint, St Valentine, although, plenty stories dey on who e be.

Di popular belief about St Valentine na say e be priest from Rome for di third century.

Emperor Claudius II bin ban marriage because e tink say married men be bad sojas.

Valentine reason say dis no dey fair, so e break di rules and begin arrange marriages in secret.

When Claudius find out, e throw Valentine for jail and sentence am to death.

Na for inside jail, e fall in live wit di jailer daughter and on di day dem go kill am wey be February 14, e send love wey im sign "from your valentine" give him lover.

How Valentine's Day take start?

How Valentine's Day take start?

Many pipo believe say di day originate from Roman festival.

Di Romans bin get one festival dem dey call Lupercalia for di middle of February.

As part of di celebrations, boys draw girls name from a box, dem go be boyfriend and girlfriend during di festival and sometimes dem dey end up married.

Later, di church turn di festival into a Christian celebration and decide to use di day to remember St Valentine too.