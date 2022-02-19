Canada protests: Police don begin make arrests for Ottawa protest

one hour wey don pass

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Watch as police clear protesters for Canada capital

Police clash wit demonstrators for di capital of Canada, Ottawa, as dem dey try to end di anti-vaccine mandate protest wey don last for three weeks now, na 100 pipo dem arrest.

Di operation start early mor-mor on Friday, as some of di officers dey ontop horse.

Dis wan hapun afta goment trigger di Emergencies Act to try end di protest.

Police push some protesters wey no gree make dem arrest dem fall for ground come tie die hands for dia backs.

Police don also accuse protesters say dem dey use small pikin dem as shield to protect diasef.

One group of protesters bin don kontinu to stay for di city and dem no gree obey order wey say make dem comot.

Video recording from wia e dey happun show as hundreds of police officers dey waka go inside di main protest zone wey near Parliament Hill.

Some of di remaining protesters form line for di front of di officers as dem dey waka come meet dem, dem join dia hand dey sing O Canada - dia national anthem.

"Freedom no ever dey free,"na wetin protester Kevin Homaund tell tok-tok pipo di Associated Press. "So even though dem wear us handcuffs put us for jail?"

Ottawa police don set up almost 100 police check-points around di main protest site, large business and residential district for di city centre to stop more protesters make dem no enta di area.

"DEMONSTRATORS: Make una comot," Ottawa police write ontop Twitter. "Anybodi wey dey around di unlawful protest site we fit arrest am."

Police don also tow 21 vehicles as part of di operation. No protester wound during di operation and di ones wey dem arrest go face different charges including mischief" Ottawa interim police chief Steve Bell tok.

E no go fit tok how many protesters remain for di site of di demonstration or how long di police operation go take.

"We go work day and night until we finish dis tin," e tok

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Police and protesters face each oda for Canada capital city on Friday

Earlier, authorities also report one "joinbodi effort" to flood di city 911 and non-emergency phone lines. Ottawa police describe di same tactics last week, say plenti US-based phone calls to local emergency numbers nearly crash di city crisis response system.

Two leaders of di trucker convoy bin dey scheduled to appear for court on Friday. Dem charge Tamara Lich and Chris Barber with mischief. Mr Barber dey also face obstruction charge.

Wetin start for late January as truck convoy wey dey go Ottawa to oppose one vaccine mandate for truckers wey dey cross di US-Canada border don turn to ogbone opposition to pandemic restrictions and di goment of Mr Trudeau, wit supporting protests evriwia for di kontri.

Canada House of Commons and Senate cancel Friday sittings sake of police action wey dey surround di parliament buildings.

Parliamentarians suppose debate di decision by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke di "emergencies law" wey dem neva use before.

Di law give goment extra powers for times of crisis and dem don use am to ban public gathering for some areas of Ottawa and dem no go allow any kain travel to di protest zone, to cari pikin dem come dia and oda measures.

Conservative interim leader Candice Bergen don tok ontop Twitter say make Members of Parliament return to Parliament on Saturday to stop di "overreach" - e dey refer to Mr Trudeau order.

Authorities last weekend clear di most economically damaging blockade - one bridge wey dey link Windsor, Ontario, wit di US state of Michigan. Trucker protests for oda border crossings for Coutts, Alberta, and Emerson, Manitoba, end dis week.

Many pipo wey dey stay for di area don dey frustrated wit local police, say dem no do enough to clear di protest, wey paralyse parts of di city around parliament and affect local businesses. Di police chief resign early dis week sake of di way e handle di demonstration.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tow trucks don move in to Ottawa downtown

On Thursday, one Ontario Superior Court Judge approve court order to freeze millions of dollars - including some wey be crypto-currency - wey pipo around di world raise to support di protests.

Di freeze na part of a class-action lawsuit wey residents and business owners for Ottawa file against di protest organisers and participants, and di pipo wey donated money dem afta 4 February.

Paul Champ, di lawyer for di plaintiffs tell BBC say e order na di "first of its kind" in Canada. Di BBC don reach out to one lawyer wey dey represent di protesters for comment.