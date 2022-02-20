Ukraine Russia crisis: Vladimir Putin Russia dey plan biggest war for Europe since 1945 - Boris Johnson

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA / Russian Defence Ministry

Evidence suggest say Russia dey plan "di biggest war in Europe since 1945", Prime Minister Boris Johnson don tok.

E tell BBC Sophie Raworth for interview say: "All di signs be say di plan don already in some way begin."

Intelligence suggests say Russia intend to launch invasion wey go surround Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Mr Johnson tok.

"Pipo need to understand di cost in human life wey e go involve," e tok.

Di prime minister bin dey seak from Munich, wia world leaders dey meet for one annual security conference.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Watch: Boris Johnson say pipo need to understand di "cost in human life" wey war go involve

Meanwhile Russian President Vladimir Putin and im ally Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko don extend military drills wey bin due to end on Sunday.

Belarus cite di "deterioration of di situation" for east Ukraine as one reason why dem keep about 30,000 Russian troops on dia territory.

Di move go add to fears say Russia plan to invade Ukraine, wey dey share a long border with Belarus.

Western leaders don accuse Moscow say dem dey find excuse to send in troops.

Russia don deny plans to invade dia neighbour. Dem never yet confam Belarus defence ministry statement.

Explosions sound for di east Ukrainian conflict zone through di night and into Sunday.

Detonations also go off from di separatist-held city of Donetsk while both sides say dem don come under heavy shell fire.

One top EU official ask if Moscow still dey interested in diplomacy.

"Di big question remain: Weda di Kremlin want dialogue?" European Council President Charles Michel ask for di Munich Security Conference.

"We no go fit forever dey offer olive branch while Russia dey conduct missile tests and continue to amass troops."

Mr Putin speak to im French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, by phone again on Sunday, afta which di French leader call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to US estimate, Russia don gada up to 190,000 troops including separatist forces for di Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Russian and Belarusian sojas don dey train togeda

Mr Putin bin don dey demand guarantees say Nato no go admit Ukraine, former Soviet state with close ties to Russia, while di Western alliance deny say dem pose any threat to Russia.

Fears dey say Russian military intervention fit start war wey go even dey bloodier dan di conflict for eastern Ukraine wey don cost at least 14,000 lives.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson don tell BBC News say e don see evidence to suggest say Russia dey plan "di biggest war for Europe since 1945".

As explosions sound out for Donetsk on Sunday morning, separatists for Luhansk accuse goment forces of crossing di front line to mount attack wey go kill two civilians.

Dem no give proof for di allegation but Russian investigators open inquiry into di mata. E dey unclear on what legal basis di Russian investigation go dey conducted but Russia don give citizenship to at least 720,000 pipo for rebel territories.

Di separatists and goment forces accuse each oda of violating di ceasefire plenti times on Sunday. On Saturday, international monitors report say ceasefire violations increase well-well dis week.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Watch di moment Ukrainian officials run from shelling for di eastern part of di kontri

Dem dey evacuate tens of thousands of civilians from di separatist territories into Russia while dem dey mobilise men wey dey of fighting age to fight.