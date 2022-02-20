Queen Elizabeth test positive for Covid-19

By Dulcie Lee

BBC News

46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Queen don test positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace don tok.

Di Queen dey experience "small cold-like symptoms" but expect to continue "smal-small duties" for Windsor over di coming week, di palace tok.

"She go continue to receive medical attention and go follow all di appropriate guidelines," dem add for di statement.

Di Queen, 95, bin dey in contact with her eldest son and heir, di Prince of Wales, wey test positive last week.

Tori be say some pipo don test positive for Windsor Castle, wia di Queen dey live.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson say e dey sure say "I speak for everyone for wishing Her Majesty The Queen fast recovery from Covid and a fast return to good health".

Leader of di Opposition, Labour Sir Keir Starmer, also wish di monarch "good health and fast recovery", e add say: "Get well soon, Ma'am."

Di announcement dey come weeks afta di UK longest reigning monarch reach her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on 6 February.

On di day before her Jubilee, she carry out her first major public engagement for more dan three months, she meet charity workers for Sandringham House.

Di Queen, wey go be 96 for April, get her first vaccine for January 2021 and e dey believed say she don get all her follow-up jabs afta dat.

BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said she bin dey take life "more easily" since she spend a night in hospital for medical checks for October last year.

For November, di Queen miss di Remembrance Sunday service with her back wey get problem, weeks afta doctors advise am to rest afta she go hospital.