How 30 year old man allegedly rape 87 year old woman for her house

52 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Activists say sexual violence don continue despite tougher laws and protests

One 30-year-old man don chop arrest on top accuse say e rape one 87-year-old woman for India national capital, Delhi.

Police say di man wey dey work as sweeper dey live close to di woman house for Tilak Nagar area,of di city.

Di woman wey dey bedridden bin dey alone for house on Sunday afternoon e attack am, police tok.

Di woman dey live wit her daughter but she no dey house wen di incident happun. She bin come to see say her mama dey injured.

National Women Commission on Monday tok say dem bin write to di Delhi Police to take actions against di officer wey allegedly no quick respond wen dem first report am.

But di police say wen di woman family report di case on Sunday, na only theft dem complain about, dem no mention rape.

For 2020, anoda case of elderly rape - di survivor na one 86 year old grandmother for Delhi bin shock di kontri.

Rape and sexual violence don dey under di spotlight for India since di 2012 gang rape and murder one young woman inside bus for Delhi.

Afta di December 2012 Delhi bus rape wey receive condemnation from all ova di world, India introduce tough new rape laws wey include death penalty for some special horrific cases, and goment promise to set up fast-track courts to try rape cases.

But, campaigners say, things no still change much.

"Di situation neva change because protecting women and girls suppose dey on top di list of government priorities, but no be so e be," Yogita Bhayana wey be activist wit People Against Rapes in India (Pari), one NGO wey dey work wit survivors tok.

Bhayana say "no magic wand, no one thing" fit make di problem of gender violence disappear overnight.

She say plenty things need to change - police and judicial reform, greater sensitisation of police and lawyers, and better forensic tools.

"But above all, gender awareness dey necessary, we need to work to change di mindsets, to stop make those kain crimes no even happun in di first place in the first place."