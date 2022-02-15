Abronye DC arrest: Ghana Police detain NPP politician for false claims of coup

Ghana Police Service arrest den detain New Patriotic Party (NPP) executive, Abronye DC over false coup claims.

Dis be after de Bono Ahafo Regional Chairman for de NPP, Abronye DC make claims say former Prez John Mahama dey plan coup.

Police say after preliminary investigations, dem discover say de claims he make no be true.

Dem add say dis go fit breach public peace, sake of that dem charge am plus publication of false news den offensive conduct which dey fit breach peace.

According to Police, dem invite de politician to de Accra Regional Police Command make he answer some questions but he no fit substantiate en claims.

Sake of that, dem officially arrest and detain Mr Abronye pending court action morrow, February 16, 2022.