Deadly floods kill at least 38 pipo for Brazil Petrópolis

51 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Cars and entire homes were swept away by the floodwaters

At least 38 pipo don die inside landslides and flash flooding for Brazil, emergency workers tok.

Di disaster happun for di Brazilian city of Petrópolis on Wednesday 16 February, 2021

Di city, wey dey located inside di mountains north of Rio de Janeiro, bin dey hit by torrential rainfall.

Houses wey tanda for hillside neighbourhoods dey destroyed.

And cars sweep away as floodwaters rough through di city streets.

Di city mayor don declare a state of emergency.

Search and rescue teams dey comb di mud for survivors.

Videos wey pipo share on social media show extensive damage and vehicles floating for streets.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Not even buses could withstand the force of the flood waters

Not even buses fit withstand di force of di flood waters.