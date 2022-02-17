Uttar Pradesh: 13 pipo die afta dem fall inside well for Kushinagar India

58 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, ANI Wetin we call dis foto, Di guests bin siddon ontop one metal slab wey cover di well

At least 13 pipo don die afta dem fall inside one well during one wedding ceremony for di northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Police say di victims - all women and children - bin siddon ontop one metal slab wey cover di well wen e collapse under dia weight.

Two more pipo injure for di accident, wey hapun for Kushinagar district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi call di deaths "heart-wrenching".

Di tragedy happun on Wednesday evening during di traditional "haldi" ceremony, wia relatives dey apply turmeric paste to di face of di bride and groom as sometin to mark prosperity.

Wen di slab break, oda guests bin run to rescue di victims and take dem to a nearby hospital. While dem declare 11 pipo dead immediately, two others die later during treatment, police tok.