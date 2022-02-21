Jamal Edwards death: Profile of di Music entrepreneur wey launch di careers of artistes like Dave, Ed Sheeran and Skepta wey die at di age of 31

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Youtube star Jamal Edwards

British entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards don die at di age of 31, im company confam to BBC.

Jamal na di founder of SBTV, one online urban music platform wey help launch di careers of artistes like Dave, Ed Sheeran and Skepta.

E bin attend di Brit Awards wey hold earlier dis month and according to tori, e perform as DJ for one show for north London on Saturday night.

No details don dey released about im death, other than say e happun on Sunday morning.

Tributes for Jamal Edwards

Tributes don begin pour in for Edwards, one ogbonge figure for British rap and grime music.

Chart-topper AJ Tracey be one of di first pipo to pay tribute online. E tweet say, "RIP Jamal Edwards, west London legend status".

Rapper Lady Leshurr tweet say di news of im death dey "heart-breaking" and she praise am say e help her career.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Youtube star Jamal Edwards

"E give me opportunity afta opportunity to showcase my talent from Brum into London. We need to keep im name and brand alive," she write.

For inside tweet, di organisers of Mobo Awards say dem dey "deeply saddened" to learn of Edwards death.

E add say: "As di founder of @SBTVonline, im ground breaking work & legacy for British music and culture go live on. Our hearts and thoughts dey wit im friends and family."

Birmingham-based rapper Jaykae na example of one of di acts wey SBTV don help to achieve success.

E describe Edwards as a "legend", Jaykae tweet say "I tink I fit speak for us all as artistes and as supporters of UK grime/rap scene wen I say I owe dis man so much! E dey help me steady even wen I know ask."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on top Twitter say, British music and entertainment "don lost one of dia brightest stars".

Rapper Dave, actor and director Adam Deacon and di Voice newspaper, one weekly newspaper wey dey cater for di interests of British-born black people, dey among odas to post tributes online.

Presenter and comedian Mo Gilligan, wey host dis year Brit awards, tweet: "A truly humble and blessed soul. Your legacy go live on for years & you don inspire a whole generation."

Ealing MP Rupa Huq share some fotos of Edwards on social media as she pay tribute to di "local hero".

Who be Jamal Edwards

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jamal Edwards for di Birds of Prey

Dem born Edwards for Luton. E be di son of Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards.

E enta film-making afta im parents give am video camera as Christmas gift wen e be 15 years old.

E receive MBE from di Queen for 2014 for im work in business and music.

Jamal also become ambassador for di Prince Trust, one youth charity wey di Prince of Wales dey run wey dey help young people set up dia own companies.

For inside one interview wit BBC for 2013, e say im dey feem friends wey dey rap or sing and upload dia videos on Youtube to allow oda friends see am.

"You fit say my videos get mixed reviews to begin wit, some pipo no get dem, but odas reason say dem dey good e tok. "So I begin put dem up on YouTube so everyone go see dem, and e just grow from dia."

SBTV - im London-based platform wey dey discover upcoming artistes and wey dem name afta Edwards' own rapper moniker SmokeyBarz - don grow to 1.22 million subscribers on YouTube.

E dey feature early music videos from artistes wey include J Hus, Emeli Sande and Stormzy - and dozens of oda British acts wey bin no dey too popular at di time.

As Edwards profile dey grow, e also enta di fashion world, e catwalk for Hermes, wen e front collection for Kurt Geiger and pose for Primark to show say im believe say affordable fashion dey important.

Edwards write book - wey e describe as a mix of a memoir and a business manual - e call am Self Belief: The Vision: How to Be a Success on Your Own Terms.

E also establish JE Delve, one grassroots charity wey dey provide youth clubs as well as learning and work opportunities for young people for west London, wia e grow up afta im and imamily move go there from Luton.