Truth Social: Banned from Twitter, Trump don return wit new social-media platform

By James Clayton and Sam Cabral

BBC News, Washington

one hour wey don pass

Donald Trump social-media platform, Truth Social, don launch, for limited form, on US Apple App Store.

Di app dey similarities to Twitter, commentators observe - Twitter, Facebook and YouTube ban Oga Trump last year.

And some early users dey find am difficult to register accounts.

Project lead and former congressman Devin Nunes say e dey expected to fully operate by end of March.

Some of di pipo wey dey try register dey get message say: "Due to massive demand, we don put you on our waitlist," Reuters news agency dey report.

One year old Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), naim create Truth Social. Di platform bin don dey available to about 500 beta testers.

Last week, Donald Trump Jr share screenshot of im papa first "truth" on di social network: "Get ready. Your favourite president go see you soon."

Truth Social already get one update for "bug fixes", according to di App Store, and now e dey on version 1.0.1.

Last autumn, pranksters discover one test version of di app website and, according to di Washington Post, dem adopt di username donaldjtrump.

Twitter ban di former president afta di 6 January 2021 US Capitol riot, for, according to dem, breaking di rules on di glorification of violence.

And commentators highlight, among oda tins say, Truth Social buttons resemble Twitter reply, retweet and "like" functions.

Big tech

For im website, Truth Social describe imsef as one "'big tent' social-media platform twey dey encourage open, free and honest global conversation witout discriminating against political ideology".

Trump want Truth Social to champion "free speech" witout "censorship" of sites like Twitter and Facebook.

Na common view among conservative Silicon Valley social-media companies dey restrict free speech by removing posts and users.

"We no go fir use any of di big tech companies," Oga Nunes, wey resign from Congress for December to become TMTG chief executive, tell conservative Newsmax network.

"So we have to build dis from scratch."

Frozen out

Nunes don vow say Truth Social go be "censorship-free experience".

But any social-media platform for di App Store, and Google Play, have to remove content wey break di rules.

And dem go soon freeze out any truly uncensored platform.

For im peak on Twitter, Trump bin get more dan 88 million followers.

But no oda alternative platform wey present demsef as censorship free, like Gettr, Parler, Gab and Rumble don attract audiences compare to di ones of big social networks.

'Very difficult'

Last year, Apple and Google remove Parler from dia stores, for failing to take down posts wey dem say threaten violence and contain illegal activity.