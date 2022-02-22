Ukraine Russia tension: Vladimir Putin TV speech highlight and how world leaders react

one hour wey don pass

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Vladimir Putin announce say Russia go recognise Donetsk and Luhansk as independent

Russian President Vladimir Putin don recognise breakaway rebel regions for Ukraine east as independent states, dis one mean say e don end di peace ok on dat mata.

Di self-declared pipo republics of Donetsk and Luhansk na home to Russia-backed rebels wey don dey fight Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Russian troops don dey ordered to perform one kain "peacekeeping functions" for both regions.

Ukraine president accuse Russia of violating dia sovereignty.

Inside one late-night TV address to di nation, President Volodymyr Zelensky say Ukraine bin wan peace, but declare say "We no dey afraid" and "we no go give anytin away to anyone". Kyiv now need "clear and effective actions of support" from im international partners.

"E dey very important to see now who our real friend and partner be, and who go continue to use words only to dey put fear for di Russian Federation body," e add.

Western powers fear say as Mr Putin recognise di areas wey rebel dey hold, e fit lead to Russian troops to officially enta Ukraine east.

In recent years, dem don give out plenti Russian passports to pipo for Donetsk and Luhansk, and Western allies fear say Russia fit now move military units enta under di tok of protecting dia citizens.

Speaking inside one one-hour-long address immediately afta Monday announcement, Mr Putin say na Soviet Russia bin "create" modern Ukraine, e bin dey refer to di kontri as "ancient Russian lands".

E refer to Russia say dem "rob" dem during di collapse of di Soviet Union for 1991, e accuse Ukraine of being a "US colony" wey goment "wey no get say" dey run, and allege say pipo dey suffer under di current leadership. E paint di 2014 protests wey comot Ukraine pro-Russia leader to be coup.

How world leaders react to Putin tok and action

US quickly condemn Mr Putin move, and President Joe Biden sign executive order wey stop new investment, trade and financing by Americans for di breakaway regions. Di White House say di measures dey separate to di wider Western sanctions wey dey ready to go "if Russia further invade Ukraine".

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson say Russia actions amount to "violation of di sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine" say e break international law. E say na "very bad omen and very dark sign". Foreign Secretary Liz Truss say di UK go announce new sanctions on Russiaon Tuesday.

EU pledge to "react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine".

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison reject di suggestion say Russia troops go get a peacekeeping brief, e tell reporters: "E dey unacceptable, e dey unprovoked, e dey unwarranted ... some suggestion say dem be peacekeeping na nonsense."