Russia invasion of Ukraine don already begin - UK

22 February 2022, 08:32 WAT New Informate 34 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Ukarainian service man hold machine gun for Donetsk

Russia invasion of Ukraine don already begin so Britain go sanction Russia, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid tok afta dem do emergency Cobra meeting.

"You fit conclude say di invasion of Ukraine don begin," Javid tell Sky News.

Di UK health secretary say Russia don already send in tanks and troops enta Ukraine and dis wna na signal of an invasion.

Sajid Javid tell Sky News say: "We dey wake up to a very dark day inside Europe. E dey clear from wetin we don already see and find out today say Russia President Putin don decide to attack di sovereignty of Ukraine and im territorial integrity."

UK don always tok say e dey "unacceptable", e tok.

"We don see say e recognise di breakaway eastern regions for Ukraine and we fit already tell say e don send in tanks and troops, so I tink from dat you fit conclude say di invasion of Ukraine don begin," e add.

Meanwhile, meeting of di UK emergency Cobra committee dey underway for number 10 Downing Street.

Prime Minister Boris bin dey joined by senior security officials, including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace for dat meeting to chook eye inside Russia decision to recognise separatist regions of Ukraine overnight.

E bin dey expected say dem go discuss sanctions, before dem go ask British MPs to rubber stamp, wetin one tok-tok pesin for di prime minister call, "a significant package of sanctions" later today.

Wetin don happun so far in di last few hours?

Russian President Vladimir Putin don formally recognise two Russian-backed separatist-controlled regions for Ukraine

E say e go send Russian troops to those regions - Luhansk and Donetsk - dis one raise fears say e fit mark di beginning of a military invasion

Putin say those troops go go complete "peacekeeping" functions but di US representative for di UN describe am as "nonsense". US believe say Putin dey ready to invade.

UN Security Council hold urgent late night meeting for New York afta Putin speech, wia multiple nations call for peace and diplomacy efforts to avoid war

Russia ambassador say di kontri dey open to diplomatic solutions but also repeat Putin accusations wey blame Ukraine for escalating di tension. Ukraine don strongly deny am

Analysts say Putin for im speech on Monday lay out di groundwork through im tok for potential military action

E claim, falsely, say Ukraine no get history of being a true nation and say na Russia create di kontri

E also accuse Ukraine say dem be America puppet, and say di Western military alliance Nato dey threaten Russia security

Ukraine President Zelensky, for im own response, say Ukraine no dey afraid and no get shift ground

US say dem go announce further measures against Russia on Tuesday

Wetin Russia want wit Ukraine?

Russia seize Crimea for 2014 as e argue say e get historic claim to am. Ukraine be part of di Soviet Union wey collapse for December 1991 and Oga Putin say na di "disintegration of historical Russia".

Clue to how President Putin dey reason Ukraine dey inside one lengthy piece e tok last year wen e call Russians and Ukrainians "one nation". E say Ukraine current leaders dey run "anti-Russian project".

Russia also dey vex say one 2015 Minsk peace deal for eastern Ukraine neva dey fulfilled.

Arrangements neva still dey ground for for independently monitored elections for di separatist regions and Russia don deny accuse say dem get hand for di lingering conflict.

Russia don deny say dem dey plan any invasion but dem don seize di Ukrainian territory before and dem get an estimate number of 100,000 sojas dem send go near Ukraine borders.