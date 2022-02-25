Ukraine under Russia invasion; Who get Vladmir Putin ear?

By Olga Ivshina and Kateryna Khinkulova

BBC Russian Service

51 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Who Putin dey listen to wen e wan make key decisions?

For di last few weeks, Russia president don make some choices wey go affect not only Ukraine and Russia but di rest of di world for a long time.

Who e bin consult wen e dey make am?

Some Analysts suggest say na powerful influence from a group of ministers and heads of security agencies wey dem call "siloviki".

Di word "siloviki" from sila, wey mean force for Russian dey give di military voice of Moscow dia ginger.

Dem fit call Russia say na super presidential republic because na Putin get most of di power.

And na im personally make all major decisions for di running of di kontri.

But even with dat kain power, pipo dey wey im dey follow take decisions.

Dis na especially those wey e don work with for long, wey im trust pass.

For dat circle, group of officials, wey get background for security agencies dey wey dia voices dey loud pass.

You fit also read:

Top five

Di most important decision for Russian internal and foreign policy na for meetings of di Security Council dem dey take handle am.

E include top "siloviki" wey get di ogas of FSB (wey be formerly KGB) and Foreign Intelligence.

Di interior, foreign and defence ministers, and di prime minster and speakers of di two houses of parliament. All of dem be 30 in total.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tori be say Nikolay Patrushev na one of Putin closest advisers

But di top five men wey dey closest to Vladmir Putin na im tori be say get im ear especially for foreign policy mata.

Dis five na di Security Council secretary Nikolay Patrushev, oga of Russian Security service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov and oga of Russian Foreign Intelligence Sergey Naryshkin.

Patrushev, Bortnikov and Naryshkin dem don work with Putin since di 1970s.

Odas na Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Nikolay Patrushev na di Secretary for di Security Council wey Putin dey head.

E and Putin bin work togeda for di Leningrad KGB in di 1970s.

For 1999, Petrushev replace Putin as head of di FSB and stay dia till 2008.

Tori be say na im close to Putin pass and get im ear pass any oda pesin.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Russian Defence minister Sergei Shoigu start to friend President Putin for di 2000s

Putin closest adviser fit be Sergei Shoigu, wey be Russia Defence Minister,.

Shiogu also be oga of di GRU, di Russian military intelligence agency.

GRU dey accused say dem poison former Russian agent Sergei Skrypal for 2018 for UK and Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny for Siberia in 2020.

Tori be say na for di 2000s wey im and Putin become close friends sotay dem dey follow go holidays for Serbia wia Sergei from come.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov don sabi President Putin since di 1970s

FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov bin also work with Vladimir Putin for Leningrad KGB.

E become oga of FSB for 2008, afta Patrushev.

E be counter-intelligence operative with plenti years of experience.

Tori be say Russian president dey believe intelligence briefs wey im get from di FSB pass any oda source of information.

Di FSB get influence ova oda law-enforcement ministries, like di Ministry of Interior and di Prosecutor General's Office.

Di FSB get im own special forces wey be Russia type of SAS and among dem be di elite Alfa and Vympel Groups.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov na one of di moderate advisers wey Putin get

Di Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, na opposite of Bortnikov in terms of war for foreign policy.

Lavrov don lead di ministry since 2004 as one of Russia most experienced diplomat.

Even though im and Putin neva work or study togeda, di Russian president get beta respect for Lavrov.

Even though e no be part of Putin close friends, im get dis respect on top say e dey hardworking and neva make mistake for im long career.

Oga of Foreign Intelligence Sergei Naryshkin also follow Putin work for Leningrad.

But even though e be spy chief na also public official wey don follow tori pipo tok sotay im allow BBC Steve Rosenberg to do interview with am.

Pipo wey sabi Naryshkin know say be officer by nature and dey follow order well-well and dey devoted to Putin.

Russia Security Council: di place wia get decision-making power

Di latest meeting of di Security council wey dem bin ask to recognise di two separatist-controlled "republics" of eastern Ukraine show how di council dey work.

Dis na one of di only times dem go broadcast di proceedings as normally dem dey meet for secret.

BBC Eastern Europe tori pesin Sarah Rainsford tok say di meeting be like drama wia every pesin get im role and script.

She report say, "Russia most senior officials dey siddon for semi-circle in front of Vladmir Putin dey tell wetin im wan hear."

But Carnegie Moscow Centre sabi pesin, say ma like maze of personal politics, sake of "di Security Coucil na meeting of pipo wey no be teammates, e dey possible say dem dey clash".

Di meeting sow how much power Vladmir Putin get ova di council so e fit yab or callout any of dem, even if dem don be padi-padi for long, e no mean.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Even though e don work with President Putin for long, Foreign Intelligence chief Naryshkin collect public yab from am

Like Putin long time colleague and friend, Foreign Intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin chop beta word from Putin.

Putin tok say Naryshkin no "tok clear" wen im bin wan suggest say make dem give "Western partners anoda chance" before dem recognise rebel areas.

Na so Putin wey bin show vex for im face clear Naryshkin wey code come support immediate recognition.

But pipo like Defence Minister Shoigu, Foreign Minister Lavrov and FSB chief Bortnikov na dem speak twice for di meeting.

Na sake of dia gra-gra for di recognition of east Ukrainian pro-Russian separatists.

Oda counsel

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Vladimir Putin dey known say e dey close with billionaire Arkady Rotenberg

Tori be say apart from security officials and di foreign minister, oda pipo dey for Russia establishment and outside wey oga Putin also dey follow tok.

Yevgeny Minchenko na political analyst wey Russian media dey liek quote and wey don dey study Russian elites for many years.

E normally dey gada reports on pipo wey dey Vladmir Putin inner circle wey im call "Politburo 2.0".

For im latest report for 2021, e call Moscoe mayor, Sergei Sobyanin and oga of Rosneft state oil giant, Igor Sechin say dem dey among.