Russia invades Ukraine: Vladimir Putin announce special military operation for Donbas

Vladimir Putin say Russia wan demilitarise Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin don launch a "special military operation" for Ukraine eastern Donbas region.

Inside one televised address, e urge Ukrainian sojas wey dey face di Russian-backed rebels to surrender dia weapons and return to dia house.

Mr Putin say Russia no plan to occupy Ukraine, but warn say Moscow response go be "instant" one if anyone try to challenge Russia.

Ukraine said that "Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine".

Inside one tweet, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba write: "Peaceful Ukrainian cities dey under strikes. Dis na war of aggression. Ukraine go defend imsef and go win. Di world fit and must stop Putin. Di time to act na now."

Ukraine Western allies bin don earlier warn say Russia dey plan to invade.

Reports now don dey come in of coming of explosions for several Ukrainian cities, and gunfire near main Boryspil airport for di capital Kyiv.

US President Joe Biden say Washington and im allies go respond in a united and clear way to "di unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" on Ukraine.

"President Putin don chose premeditated war wey go bring ogbonge loss of life and human suffering," Mr Biden tok. "Di world go hold Russia accountable."

Inside a last attempt to stop war shortly before Mr Putin announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky bin say Russia fit start "a major war inside Europe" and ask Russian citizens to stand against am.

Mr Zelensky say Russia get almost 200,000 troops and thousands of combat vehicles for Ukraine borders.

Russia dey launch im military operation just days afta dem recognise de self-proclaimed pipo's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for eastern Ukraine.

Di breakaway regions - wey dey control large areas of di Donbas region - bin later ask Moscow for military support.

For im announcement, Mr Putin say di military operation objective na to defend those pipo wey don dey subjected for eight years to "genocide by di Kyiv regime".

E bin dey tok about di mass street protests for Ukraine wey comot di Pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych for 2014.

Convoy of Russian military vehicles dey move towards border for Donbas region of eastern Ukraine on February 23, 2022 for di Russian border city Rostov.

Mr Putin also say Moscow dey look to di "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine.

Fears say Russia go attack don dey rise for months.

Mr Putin bin repeatedly accuse US and im allies say dme ignore Russia demands to prevent Ukraine from joining Nato military alliance and offer Moscow security guarantees.

On Wednesday, Ukraine state of emergency na sometin wey di lawmakers approve, and e don dey in force nationwide.

E introduce personal document checks, blocks military reservists to comot di kontri, ban mass gatherings and place restrictions on radio communication systems. Kyiv mayor say checkpoints go dey set up for roads for di city, and access to goment buildings go dey restricted.