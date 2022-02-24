Vladimir Putin: Russia-Ukraine latest wit pictures and highlights from Kyiv afta Moscow launch invasion
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, don condemn Vladimir Putin for "bringing war back to Europe".
She speak for Brussels as she announce say dem go propose a package of "massive" sanctions later in a bid to weaken Russia economic base and im "capacity to modernise"
She tok afta Russian President Vladimir Putin launch a "special military operation" for Ukraine eastern Donbas region.
Inside one televised address, e urge Ukrainian sojas wey dey face di Russian-backed rebels to surrender dia weapons and return to dia house.
Mr Putin say Russia no plan to occupy Ukraine, but warn say Moscow response go be "instant" one if anyone try to challenge Russia.
World leaders and joinbodi dem don condemn Russia.
Wetin don happun so far?
BBC Kyiv correspondent James Waterhouse say one Ukrainian goment official don give indication of di extent of di Russian military action so far.
- Di official say dem don launch cruise missile strikes dis morning on Kyiv, as well as troop movements wey dem notice for Odessa to di south of di kontri.
- Troops don dey cross di border for Kharkiv, about 25 miles from di Russian border
- Multiple reports from local media cite Ukraine interior Ministry wey say some of di missile strikes don attack Ukraine military missile command centres and military headquarters for Kyiv.
- Russia defence ministry don deny say dem attack Ukrainian cities - dem say dem target military infrastructure, air defence and air forces with "high-precision weapons".
- Seven pipo don die for di bombing by Russian forces, Ukrainian police tok.
- 19 pipo dey miss dem tok.
Fotos and highlight of wetin happun afta Putin announcement
Vladimir Putin announce di military operation into Ukraine T 5.55am Moscow time - and some minutes later dem launch di first shelling and missiles into Ukraine, according to reports.
For di capital of Kyiv, emergency siren begin sound, and fotos show plenti cars bumper to bumper for one expressway as pipo begin run from di city.
Social media testimonies say di sense of panic dey grow with some dey say dem dey rush dem inside bomb shelters and into basements. Television footage don show pipo for streets dey pray in groups.
Guardian journalist Luke Harding for Kyiv tok on Twitter say pipo dey streets, and pipo dey queue up for cash machines.
Fotos of how tins dey for Kyiv
Afta Russian President Vladimir Putin announce di military action.
Many pipo for Kyiv don rush to underground metro stations to take shelter. Odas don board buses to run from di city, queues dey of cars wey dey try to get out.
Wetin world leaders don tok?
- Ukraine' Foreign Minister accuse Russia of starting a full-scale war and ask UN to "do everything possible" to stop am.
- US President Joe Biden don condemn di attack and vow d to hold Russia accountable.
- Leaders from di UK, European Union, UN and NATO don also strongly condemn di Russian offensive.
- One German government spokesman say Chancellor Olaf Scholz don speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and assure am of solidarity.
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "appalled" by the "unprovoked attack" and Britain would "respond decisively".
- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi say di action dey "unjustified and unjustifiable".
- Meanwhile, Polish goment spokesman Piotr Muller say na "time to reinforce Nato eastern flank", e add say: "We expect say dem go take such decisions".