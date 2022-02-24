Vladimir Putin: Russia-Ukraine latest wit pictures and highlights from Kyiv afta Moscow launch invasion

24 February 2022, 10:51 WAT New Informate 32 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo dey hug each oda for streets

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, don condemn Vladimir Putin for "bringing war back to Europe".

She speak for Brussels as she announce say dem go propose a package of "massive" sanctions later in a bid to weaken Russia economic base and im "capacity to modernise"

She tok afta Russian President Vladimir Putin launch a "special military operation" for Ukraine eastern Donbas region.

Inside one televised address, e urge Ukrainian sojas wey dey face di Russian-backed rebels to surrender dia weapons and return to dia house.

Mr Putin say Russia no plan to occupy Ukraine, but warn say Moscow response go be "instant" one if anyone try to challenge Russia.

World leaders and joinbodi dem don condemn Russia.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin don happun so far?

BBC Kyiv correspondent James Waterhouse say one Ukrainian goment official don give indication of di extent of di Russian military action so far.

Di official say dem don launch cruise missile strikes dis morning on Kyiv, as well as troop movements wey dem notice for Odessa to di south of di kontri.

Troops don dey cross di border for Kharkiv, about 25 miles from di Russian border

Multiple reports from local media cite Ukraine interior Ministry wey say some of di missile strikes don attack Ukraine military missile command centres and military headquarters for Kyiv.

Russia defence ministry don deny say dem attack Ukrainian cities - dem say dem target military infrastructure, air defence and air forces with "high-precision weapons".

Seven pipo don die for di bombing by Russian forces, Ukrainian police tok.

19 pipo dey miss dem tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Cars queue to comot Kyiv for di early morning of Thursday

Fotos and highlight of wetin happun afta Putin announcement

Vladimir Putin announce di military operation into Ukraine T 5.55am Moscow time - and some minutes later dem launch di first shelling and missiles into Ukraine, according to reports.

For di capital of Kyiv, emergency siren begin sound, and fotos show plenti cars bumper to bumper for one expressway as pipo begin run from di city.

Social media testimonies say di sense of panic dey grow with some dey say dem dey rush dem inside bomb shelters and into basements. Television footage don show pipo for streets dey pray in groups.

Guardian journalist Luke Harding for Kyiv tok on Twitter say pipo dey streets, and pipo dey queue up for cash machines.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo dey hug each oda for streets

Fotos of how tins dey for Kyiv

Afta Russian President Vladimir Putin announce di military action.

Many pipo for Kyiv don rush to underground metro stations to take shelter. Odas don board buses to run from di city, queues dey of cars wey dey try to get out.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Crowds for metro station for Kyiv as air raid sirens ring out across di city. Many pipo dey carry bags and suitcases

Wetin we call dis foto, One papa dey pet im son as his family take refuge for metro station

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Girls dey on dia phones, dem take shelter inside di underground station

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Families dey troop in to di metro station on Thursday morning

Wetin world leaders don tok?