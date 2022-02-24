Zinoleesky and Mohbad: NDLEA arrest Naira Marley signees say dem allegedly dey wit molly and cannabis

Wia dis foto come from, Zinoleesky and Mohbad

Di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) say dem don arrest fast rising artistes Zinoleesky and Mohbad sake of say dem allegedly dey in possession of illegal drugs identified as cannabis and molly.

Di NDLEA tok-tok pesin Femi Babafemi tell BBC Pidgin say dem arrest di two Marlian Record signees with three oda pipo for dia house wey dey Lekki area of Lagos stat, Nigeria.

Babafemi say na three male and two females chop di arrest sake of say dem dey in possession of different kilograms of hard drugs.

Di tok-tok pesin say dia officers swing into action afta dem get beta information.

"We bin arrest three males and two females, we arrest Zino and Mobad and we dey investigate to find ut di level of di suspects complicity for di mata."Babafemi tok.

Babafemi tell BBC Pidgin say afta dia investigation, dem go determine di next step based on findings and based on each pesin level of complicity weda to charge dem to court or caution and rehabilitate dem.

Wia dis foto come from, Zinoleesky Wetin we call dis foto, Zinioleesky

Who be Zinoleesky and Mohbad?

Zinoleesky and Mohbad dey signed under Marlian Record wey di owner na popular artiste Naira Marley.

Naira Marley also get case with di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged fraud.

Zinoleesky real name na Oniyide Azeez. For 2019 Marlian Fest, Naira Marley bin unveil Zinoleesky, Mohbad, CBlvck, and Fabian Blu as im artistes as im launch Marlian Records.

Some of Zinoleesky popular songs na MaPariwo, Kilofeshe, Gone Far and Rocking.

Mohbad wey im real name na Ilerioluwa Oladimeji dey sometimes call imsef Oba Imole and some of im songs wey make waves na Ko Por Ke (KPK), Feel Good, and Imole.

Wia dis foto come from, Mohbad Wetin we call dis foto, Mohbad

NDLEA and Nigerian entertainers

Dis no be di first time wey NDLEA go dey gbab Nigerian entertainers. Di agency bin arrest one skit maker D-General sake of alleged possession of tramadol and cannabis sativa in January.

Di tori bin first break wen D-General bin post Instagram live say NDLEA use wuru-wuru take enta im house to find drugs.

For di live wey almost two thousand pipo watch, e bin dey hala say, "I no get right to make video, wetin you dey tok sef? Make di world know wetin dey happun."

Howeva, di join-bodi bin say na raid on one drug joint wey dey for Orchid Estate for Lekki, Lagos lead dem to im house afta pesin run comot di raid.