Russia Ukraine invasion timeline: After Vladimir Putin launch attack, see wetin don happun so far

4 hours wey don pass

Watch: Sirens can be heard as the BBC's Nick Beake reports on the ground from Kyiv

Russia don begin a large-scale military attack on Ukraine, im southern neighbour, on di orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tori dey fly upandan of attacks on Ukrainian military infrastructure across di kontri, and Russian convoys wey dey enter from all directions.

See wetin we know so far.

Putin order attack

Inside speech dem show for television around 05:55 Moscow time (02:55 GMT), Mr Putin announce "military operation" for Ukraine eastern Donbas region. Dis area na home to many Russian-speaking Ukrainians. Part of am don dey occupied and run by Russian-backed rebels since 2014.

Mr Putin say Russia dey chook mouth as an act of self-defence. Russia bin no wan occupy Ukraine, e tok, but dem go demilitarise and "de-Nazify" di kontri.

E ask Ukrainian sojas for di combat zone to lay down dia weapons and go home, but say fight go dey unavoidable and "na only a question of time".

And e add say any intervention from outside powers to resist di Russian attack, dem go meet am wit "instant" response.

Explosions sound across di kontri

BBC correspondents hear loud bangs for di capital Kyiv, as well as for Kramatorsk for di Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Blasts don also go off for southern port city of Odesa.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky say Russia don carry out missile strikes on Ukraine infrastructure and on border guards.

Russia defence ministry don deny attacking Ukrainian cities - dem say dem dey target military infrastructure, air defence and air forces with "high-precision weapons".

Tanks and troops enter Ukraine

Tanks and troops don pour enta Ukraine for points along di eastern, southern and northern borders, Ukraine tok.

Russian military convoys don cross from Belarus into Ukraine northern Chernihiv region, and from Russia into di Sumy region, wey also dey di north, Ukraine border guard service (DPSU) tok.

Belarus na long-time ally of Russia. Analysts describe di small kontri as Russia "client state".

Russian convoy enta Ukraine' Kherson region from Crimea

Convoys don also enta di eastern Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, and move into di Kherson region from Crimea - territory wey Russia collect from Ukraine for 2014.

Na fire from artillery first sound before di Russian attack and border guards injure, di DPSU tok.

We don also hear reports say troops land by sea for di Black Sea port cities of Mariupol and Odesa for di south. Loud explosion don go off for Odesa city centre and one British resident of di city tell BBC say many pipo dey run comot.

Reports of deaths

At least eight pipo don die in bombings by Russian forces, Ukrainian police say.

One attack on military unit for Podilsk outside Odesa kill six pipo and wound seven, officials tok. 19 pipo dey miss.

One pesin die for di eastern city of Mariupol, dem add.

Ukraine say dem dey fight back

Di Ukrainian armed forces say dem don shoot down five Russian planes and one helicopter and cause injury on di invading troops.

"Keep calm and believe in Ukraine defenders", di statement from Ukraine forces tok.

However Russia defence ministry don deny say dem shoot down dia aircraft.

Pipo don drive across fields to comot di eastern city of Kharkiv

Ukraine don declare martial law - wey mean say military take control temporarily - and don cut diplomatic ties with Russia.

President Zelensky tell Russians to protest against di invasion and say dem go distribute weapons to anyone for Ukraine wey want dem.

Meanwhile Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ask di world to impose ogbonge sanctions, including to ban Russia from di international Swift bank transfer system

Residents seek shelter

For Kyiv big traffic jam dey expressway as pipo dey run comot di city.

Social media testimonies say di sense of panic dey grow with some dey say dem dey rush dem inside bomb shelters and into basements. Television footage don show pipo for streets dey pray in groups.

Many pipo for Kyiv don rush to underground metro stations to take shelter. Odas don board buses to run from di city, queues dey of cars wey dey try to get out.

Residents dey stay for metro stations

Further east for Kramatorsk, for di eastern Donetsk region, BBC Eastern European Correspondent Sarah Rainsford say pipo bin no expect such a full-on attack.

"Pipo bin dey out on di streets last night for di city - dem bin dey wave di Ukrainian flag. Dem say dis na dia land. Dem no dey go anywia," she report.

"Dis na wetin pipo bin dey expect, dem bin dey wait for am, but no-one here fit still believe say e dey actually happening."

Oil price jump go up

Oil price rise above $100 for di first time in more dan seven years.

Meanwhile Russia currency, di rouble, fall to an all-time low against di dollar and di euro.

And di London Stock Exchange leading FTSE 100 index fall more dan 200 points, or 2.7%, within moments wey dem open.

BBC Sarah Rainsford for Ukraine Donbas region say "no-one here fit still believe say e dey actually happun"

Di world condemn Putin

US President Joe Biden say Mr Putin don "chose war wey im bin plan wey go lead to loss of life and human suffering". Di world go hold Russia accountable, e tok.

E say e go address Americans on Thursday about consequences Russia go face.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson say e dey "horrified by di horrific events for Ukraine" and say Mr Putin "don chose a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching dis unprovoked attack".

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg condemn Russia "reckless attack" say e "put at risk countless civilian lives".

Europe dey "face im darkest hours since World War Two", EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tok.

However former US President Donald Trump say Mr Putin take advantage of American "weakness".

E call Fox News to say e no believe say Putin bin "wan do am initially".

"I tink say e bin wan do something and negotiate, and e no work out, and den e see di weakness," Trump tok.