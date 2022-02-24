Cause of Russia and Ukraine war: First images of Ukraine under Russia attack

31 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, One woman wey injure as a result of a Russian airstrike in Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine.

Russia invade Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday.

Ukraine say Russian military vehicles don enta di kontri from many directions.

And cruise and ballistic missiles don strike military headquarters and airports.

Ukrainian officials say at least forty Ukrainian soldiers and a dozen civilians n aim dem don kill.

On TV screens you go and hear Ukrainians wey dey fear bravely dey tok about fighting to defend dia kontri, dia sovereignty, dia way of life.

Attacks on military targets near large cities don dey recorded.

Civilian and military deaths dey reported from Kiev, Odessa, Kherson and Donetsk regions, BBC Ukrainian service bin report.

President Vladimir Putin order di invasion inside a televised speech at 05:55 Moscow time (02:55 GMT).

Putin say Moscow response go be "instant" if anyone try to take on Russia.

Dis na some images wey BBC gada from di first hours since di start of di Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Wia dis foto come from, Servicio Estatal de Guardia Fronteriza/PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Di State Border Guard Service of Ukraine release dis CCTV image claiming say Russian military vehicles na dem dey see moving across di border from Crimea into Ukraine.

Wia dis foto come from, Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ukrainian firefighters try to quench fire for one apartment complex inside Chuguyev, Kharkiv Oblast, wey dey hit by one airstrike.

Wia dis foto come from, Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Firefighters make dia way through di rubble to rescue di civilians wey dey for di building.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, One man remain sitting outside im apartment in di city of Chuguyev. Plenty buildings na im bin dey damaged afta di impact of di missiles.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dis man, wey dey wounded by di shelling inside Chuguyev, dey wait to dey treated by di emergency services.

Wetin we call dis foto, Residents of Kiev don dey head to di underground metro stations to hide alias take refuge. A similar situation bin dey experienced during di bombing of World War II.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Column of smoke dey rise from a military facility near the Mariupol airport, a city in southeastern Ukraine.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA/Ministerio del Interior de Ucrania Wetin we call dis foto, One foto wey dey provided by press service of Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs show afta one explosion happun for di building of a military unit inside Kiev.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Also inside Kiev, police and security personnel inspect di remains of one shell inside one street.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Plenti citizens observe how di police and security personnel work inside one cordoned off area.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Long queues dey for supermarkets and oda stores inside Kiev. In di absence of certainty, many don begin to stock up on food and oda goods.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Gas stations also be a place of long queues, since many don decide to leave di capital.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Many pipo don move to di Kiev airport.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, One Ukrainian military helicopter dey fly over one gas station outside di eastern city of Dnipro.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

You fit also read:

Cause of Russia and Ukraine war - Wetin Putin want?

For months now, Russia Vladimir Putin bin dey deny plan to attack Ukraine, but on Thursday e announce a "special military operation" for di kontri Donbas region.

Di announcement on live television bin dey followed by reports of explosions for Ukraine capital Kyiv as well as oda parts of di kontri.

Mr Putin latest actions dey come days afta e bone peace deal and order troops inside two eastern regions wey rebels dey hold, for im own words to "maintain peace".

Russia don deploy at least 200,000 troops near Ukraine borders in recent months, and fears dey say di latest move mark di first step of a new invasion.

Russia for a long time don stand against Ukraine move towards European institutions, both Nato and di EU.

Now, Mr Putin dey claim say Ukraine na toy of di West and no ever be proper state anyway.

E dey demand guarantees from di West and Ukraine say dem no go join Nato, one defensive alliance of 30 konties, and say Ukraine go demilitarise and become a neutral state.

As a former Soviet republic Ukraine get deep social and cultural ties with Russia, and dem dey speak well-well dia, but ever since Russia invade for 2014 those relations don get K-Leg.

Russia attacke Ukraine wen dem comot di pro-Russian president for early 2014. Di war for di east don claim more dan 14,000 lives since den.

Wen Russia invade Ukraine for 2014, rebels wey get President Putin support seize big areas of di east and dem don dey dig am out wit Ukraine army ever since.

One international Minsk peace accord happun but di gbege still continue and so Russia leader say e dey send in troops to di two areas wey di rebels dey hold.

UN Secretary-General don reject Russia use of di word peacekeepers.

Di West believe say Moscow dey plan new invasion of Ukraine, a kontri of 44 million pipo wit border wit both Russia and di European Union.