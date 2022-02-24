Cause of Russia and Ukraine war: First images of Ukraine under Russia attack
Russia invade Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday.
Ukraine say Russian military vehicles don enta di kontri from many directions.
And cruise and ballistic missiles don strike military headquarters and airports.
Ukrainian officials say at least forty Ukrainian soldiers and a dozen civilians n aim dem don kill.
On TV screens you go and hear Ukrainians wey dey fear bravely dey tok about fighting to defend dia kontri, dia sovereignty, dia way of life.
Attacks on military targets near large cities don dey recorded.
Civilian and military deaths dey reported from Kiev, Odessa, Kherson and Donetsk regions, BBC Ukrainian service bin report.
President Vladimir Putin order di invasion inside a televised speech at 05:55 Moscow time (02:55 GMT).
Putin say Moscow response go be "instant" if anyone try to take on Russia.
Dis na some images wey BBC gada from di first hours since di start of di Russian invasion of Ukraine.
For months now, Russia Vladimir Putin bin dey deny plan to attack Ukraine, but on Thursday e announce a "special military operation" for di kontri Donbas region.
Di announcement on live television bin dey followed by reports of explosions for Ukraine capital Kyiv as well as oda parts of di kontri.
Mr Putin latest actions dey come days afta e bone peace deal and order troops inside two eastern regions wey rebels dey hold, for im own words to "maintain peace".
Russia don deploy at least 200,000 troops near Ukraine borders in recent months, and fears dey say di latest move mark di first step of a new invasion.
Russia for a long time don stand against Ukraine move towards European institutions, both Nato and di EU.
Now, Mr Putin dey claim say Ukraine na toy of di West and no ever be proper state anyway.
E dey demand guarantees from di West and Ukraine say dem no go join Nato, one defensive alliance of 30 konties, and say Ukraine go demilitarise and become a neutral state.
As a former Soviet republic Ukraine get deep social and cultural ties with Russia, and dem dey speak well-well dia, but ever since Russia invade for 2014 those relations don get K-Leg.
Russia attacke Ukraine wen dem comot di pro-Russian president for early 2014. Di war for di east don claim more dan 14,000 lives since den.
Wen Russia invade Ukraine for 2014, rebels wey get President Putin support seize big areas of di east and dem don dey dig am out wit Ukraine army ever since.
One international Minsk peace accord happun but di gbege still continue and so Russia leader say e dey send in troops to di two areas wey di rebels dey hold.
UN Secretary-General don reject Russia use of di word peacekeepers.
Di West believe say Moscow dey plan new invasion of Ukraine, a kontri of 44 million pipo wit border wit both Russia and di European Union.
President Putin don warn say Ukraine go dey responsible for further bloodshed if dem no stop di attack on di east.