Ukraine and Russia conflict update: UK punish Russia banks, oligarchs for Ukraine invasion

24 February 2022

Wia dis foto come from, HOC Wetin we call dis foto, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announce serious sanctions against Russia

UK on Thursday announce di "largest and most severe package of economic punishmen wey Russia don ever see".

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announce di sanctions afta Kremlin invasion of Ukraine.

Di prime minister tell di Members of Parliaments say all di assets for Russian major banks go dey frozen.

Britain dey target more dan 100 individuals and entities.

Dem go also comot Russia from di UK financial system.

Russian airline Aeroflot go dey banned from landing for di UK.

Dis dey come afta Russian forces launch attack on Ukraine as dem use air and ground forces to hit military targets.

As e dey tok for di House of Commons, oga Johnson call Russian President Vladimir Putin "bloodstained aggressor" wey go dey "condemned for di eyes of di world and of history".

Britain announce brutal economic, financial against Russia

Sanctions wey di prime minister announce include:

All major Russian banks go get dia assets frozen and dem go dey excluded from di UK financial system. Dis go stop Russia from accessing sterling and clearing payments through di UK. Dis include a full and immediate freeze of VTB bank.

Legislation go stop major Russian companies and di state from raising finance or borrowing money on UK markets.

Di asset dem go freeze go target 100 new individuals or entities

Aeroflot go dey banned from landing for UK

Dem go suspend dual-use export licences to cover components wey fit dey used for military purposes

Within days di UK go stop to export high-tech items and oil refinery equipment

Limit go dey on di amount Russians fit deposit for UK bank accounts

Di PM say potential dey to cut Russia comot from di Swift international payment system and "nothing dey off di table"

Similar financial sanctions go dey extended to Belarus for dia role in di assault on Ukraine

Di UK go bring forward parts of di Economic Crime Bill before di Easter recess.

Ukraine and Russia conflict - Which sanctions EU dey consider?

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Ukrainian servicemen dey pictured near di frontline for Luhansk region

Di European Union fit suspend part of dia visa facilitation agreement wit Russia for dia latest sanctions package.

Sources tok say dis go affect new arrivals and those wey dey "linked to di [Russian] regime" - like officials, diplomats and di military.

Officials indicate say di sanction package go likely include measures on export controls, di financial and industrial sectors.

US President Joe Biden say dem don cut off Russia goment from western financing.