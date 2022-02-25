BBC Ukraine editor: No place dey safe again

By Marta Shokalo

Editor BBC Ukrainian Service, Kyiv

I bin dey awake for night wen I get message from one colleague about Vladimir Putin speech where im announce invasion.

Immediately di explosion happun, I bin hear dem from my house, and pipo for different parts of di city start to dey send message to our WhatsApp group about di explosion wey dey happun close to dem.

Na big shock say Kyiv nai dey under attack, no be front line for east of di kontri.

No place wey safe again for Ukraine.

Di biggest fear for ordinary pipo here na running out of electricity and make internet no work again - den we go dey really isolated. Anoda fear na bombing of bridges over di Dnieper river, wey go divide di eastern and western halves of di city.

Di explosions bin continue for about 30 minutes.

I dress my 10-year-old son. We come eat breakfast, far from di windows, but fear catch am sotey di boy vomit. We carry one candle and some water to di cellar, wey go bi our refuge if tings bad like dat.

Plenti queues dey outside di supermarkets near my house and also for ATMs, wey money don finish for inside many of dem.

Some petrol stations sef don close. Fear fear na im be di case now sake of say we know say di entire kontri dey unda attack.

Di roads wey lead out of di city dey blocked with traffic but na dangerous journey - to sit inside long traffic wey dey move slowly, pesin fuel fit finish and im house go dey far.

Trains dey work, but big crowds of pipo dey as dem dey try get seat. Ukrainian airspace dey closed, under di martial law wey President Zelensky introduce.

No be only military targets dey destroyed - we get photographs of residential buildings for some cities around di kontri wey don take direct hit.

Di Russian bombardment don affect evri region of di kontri. Even for Lviv, close to di Polish border, siren bin go off dis morning and one colleague gass take refuge inside bomb shelter.

One colleague don carri im family komot for Kyiv and e hope say dem go fit avoid di attack from di air. Di kontri side fit dey safer dan di city, but for inside kontri wey dey under attack from di north, east and south, nowhere dey safe again.