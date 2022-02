Russia Ukraine: 'We run for cover inside bomb shelter' - Ghanaian student for Ukraine

31 minutes wey don pass

Residents for Ukraine dey run for cover inside govment designated "bomb shelters" for Ukraine.

Dis be after Russia enter day two of dia offensive on Ukraine sake after de country experience first airstrikes yeste.

Inside exclusive video wey BBC Pidgin obtain, one go see as different nationals dey move towards de bomb shelter.

Ghanaian student who be resident for Ukraine talk BBC Pidgin say dem start dey hear sirens go off around 4.00am.

"We start dey hear sirens go off around 4.00am, wey govment talk we say if we hear an three times we for find shelter" he Philip Bobie Ansah reveal.

He explain say once dem enter de bomb shelter, dem for stay there for at least 3 hours before dem go fit come out.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Column of smoke dey rise from a military facility near the Mariupol airport, a city in southeastern Ukraine.

De bomb shelters dey look like like laying rooms about 7 feet in terms of length.

E no dey look like ordinary room, instead one go notice say e be plain room wey dem paint white.

One go notice solid concrete for de top with lights for vision.

De floor of de bomb shelter dey look like normal ground wit gravels wey dem spread for top.

No furniture like tables or chairs dey inside, just plain walls den bare floor which de residents dey sit on.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Firefighters dey work for one residential building wey damage for Koshytsa Street, suburb of di Ukrainian capital Kyiv, wia military shell allegedly hit, on February 25, 2022

Residents from different counties including some African students gather inside bomb shelters dey pray.

De shelter seekers in videos wey BBC Pidgin secure show as residents dey sit on de floor dey pray for safety inside de bomb shelter.

Early Friday morning reports be say two explosions hit de center of Ukraine capital, Kyiv.