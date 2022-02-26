Ukraine crisis: Five maps to explain how we take reach Russian invasion

31 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Russia has invaded Ukraine, and these maps help explain how we got to this point

For months now Russia Vladimir Putin deny say im dey plan attack on Ukraine, however for one live television announcement on Thursday im announce "military operations" for di kontir Donbas region.

Not long afta dis attack reports of explosions for Ukraine capital Kyiv and oda parts of di kontri follow.

Russia don deploy at least 200,000 troops near im border wit Ukraine in recent months, however di history between di two countries go far back pass like dis.

Dis na how we reach dis of di Ukraine crisis, we explain am inside five maps.

1. How Nato and Russia don change since di collapse of USSR

One association of European and North American states form di North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) for 1949 as defence against wetin dem bin see as Soviet aggression.

During dat time, both Russia and Ukraine bin be part of di communist Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

Since di collapse of USSR for 1991, Russia don watch as Nato expand toward im borders as more kontris - including former Soviet kontris - join di organisation.

Nato now get 30 members - and im expansion don make Russia angry.

Ukraine don show signs say im dey move towards Nato and oda European institutions, including EU, but President Putin claim say di kontri na puppet of di West and im dey see modern Ukraine as an illegitimate kontri wey communist Russia create.

Im don demand guarantee make Ukraine no join Nato and also make dem no get military plus become neutral state.

Nato and Ukraine don reject dis demands. Last Saturday, before Russia took military action, President Volodymyr Zelensky called for "clear, feasible timeframe" for im kontri to join the alliance.

2. Russia seize Ukrainian territory for Crimea

For 2014, Ukraine become dividedafta em remove di pro-Russian president was deposed and pipo enta road to protest all ova di kontri.

Putin begin to turn di screw against Ukraine as response to im decision to dey close to di west.

Russia takover Crimea, onepeninsula for south of di kontri and home to many Russian-speaking Ukraine pipo wey also include di the geopolitically important port of Sevastapol.

Russia don face sanctions from Western kontris since this move but e continue to inspire pro-Russian sentiment for di Donbas region plus give support to rebel separatist forces for di area, wey contain big populations of ethnic Russians.

3. Russia masstroops for Ukraine border

Satellite images from November show one build up of Russian troopsfor im border wit Ukraine.

For December, US President Joe Biden warned of sanctions if Russia carry out any attack against im neighbour, while Putin respond wit security demands say make Nato stop all activity for Eastern Europe.

Di numbers of troops continue to increase, leading to international diplomatic crisis wit world leaders including Biden, the UK's Boris Johnson and France's Emmanuel Macron all calling make Russia withdraw im forces.

By mid-February, di US estimate say 150,000 troops bin base along Ukraine border wit Russia and Belarus.

4. Russia recognise two separatist areas for Ukraine

On Monday, Putin make dramatic decision to officially recognise two breakaway self-declared states wey Russia dey support for Luhansk and Donetsk for eastern Ukraine as independent states.

afta small time im later order troops to go di area to "maintain peace".

Na groups wey many dey see as Russia pally dem dey run dis so-called people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Putin decree recognise dem as independent, and im move to base Russian troops dia, push di crisis for di region enta new levels.

5. Russia launch invasion

At 05.55am Moscow time (02.55am GMT) Putin address im pipo for pre-dawn television statement say Russia no plan to occupy Ukraine and demand say make im military put down dia guns, say clashes na only a matter of time.

Im add say any intervention from outside powers to resist di Russian attack, dem go meet am wit "instant response".

Some time later, dem report attacks for Ukrainian military targets across di kontri and Ukraine say Russia don launch "full-scale" invasion.

Report of missile strikes and explosions dey come from several parts of di kontri, including im capital Kyiv.

Ukraine don declare martial law - which means say di military go takes control temporarily - and e don cut diplomatic ties wit Russia.