Cause of Russia and Ukraine war latest: Zelinsky Ukraine fit defend demsef against Russia invasion?

11 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Russia get military superiority over Ukraine

Now wey Russian invasion don begin, how difficult e go be for Ukraine to defend demsef?

Vladimir Putin don significantly invest in Russian armed forces and dia modernization.

Wit dis reality Ukraine no go fit stand Russia in terms of numbers and weapons.

President of Ukraine say Russia want to destroy Ukraine politically by removing him.

Volodymyr Zelinsky say 137 civilians - including soldiers and civilians - die on Thursday

Di Ukrainian President leader bin speak to im pipo on television from his office inside Kiev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin don defend im move, saying e no get oda way to defend Russia.

But US President Joe Biden say Putin aggression go come at a heavy cost to Russia.

Wia dis foto come from, Office of di Presidentof Ukraine Wetin we call dis foto, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelinsky

Wearing military uniforms during im speech, Zelinsky accuse European leaders of not doing enough to slow down Russia's progress.

"After World War II, una tok say never again, but hia e don happun again and una no do enough to respond," im tok.

Di Ukrainian president say if European leaders act quickly, it no too late to stop Russia "aggression."

Pipo dey japa comot di capital, Kiev, and form oda parts of di eastern European kontri.

And according to the United Nations, about 100,000 people don run comot dia domot so far.

"I think di Ukrainians dey in a very difficult position," na so Dr. Jack Watling of Royal United Service Institute tok.

Watling just return from Ukraine and say im konti military leaders dey now face "very difficult choices".

Western officials estimate say Russia get 190,000 troops on di Ukrainian border.

Dat be far more than di total regular Ukrainian army of 125,600.

Russian forces don already cross di border enta from several directions.

E go dey difficult for Ukraine to defend thousands of kilometers of di borders - from Belarus for di north to Crimea in di south.

If you look at Ukraine as a clock face, di Russians fit attack from 10 to 7 o'clock.

"Dis na a very difficult situation for someone wey be a defender."

Na so Ben Barry of International Institute for Strategic Studies (IOSS) and a former British brigadier general tok.

Jack Watling add say Ukraine dey face threat from various directions, and dia soldiers forces dey "thinly distributed."

You fit also read:

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Now new reports of explosions dey for di city of Mariupol with a population of half a million.

Di Russians don take control of di Chernobyl complex, formerly a nuclear power plant and di place wia di worst nuclear accident bin happun for World war II.

Russian air superiority

But di real difference between Russian and Ukrainian forces dey in di sky.

Mr Watling say Ukraine get 105 at di border, compared to 300 Russian warplanes.

E predict say di Russians go "gain air superiority very quickly."

Russia advance air defense systems, such as di S-400 missiles, dem dey superior to those of di Ukrainian forces.

Differently, Ukraine get an older and more limited air defense.

Mr. Watling dey cite Israel as an example wey fit defend demsef in many ways.

But e add say Israel don dey able to do so only because of dia superiority in di sky.

Dis na something wey Ukraine no get at all.

Ben Berry say Moscow don share dia own version wit air artillery, missiles and long-range missiles.

Dis go allow di Russians to remotely attack Ukraine command and control centers, ammunition depots, air force and air defense.

Dis be like say Russia don already begin wit cruise missile strikes on targets near di capital, Kiev.

Mr Watling say di Russians get a very important war chest of modern weapons and capabilities to which Ukraine no get answer.

Dis na like Alexander cruise systems and ballistic missiles.

Ukraine don recently receive arms supplies from United States and Britain.

But these be mostly short-range air-to-air missiles and anti-tank weapons.

In short, Russia dey superior to Ukraine in both weapons and range.

Wetin we call dis foto, Map wey show areas wia seperatists dey hold for Donetsk and Luhansk

With Russia air superiority and long-range weapons, di danger to Ukrainian forces be say dem go soon dey grounded.

Mr Watling believe say di ability of Ukrainian forces to plot and shift position to counter Russia advance fit dey prevented in any oda way.

Many of Ukraine best-trained and well-equipped units dey inside di east of di kontri.

Dis position dey near di Luhansk and Donetsk checkpoints - wia clashes don dey since 2014.

Western intelligence officials don tell do BBC say e get a clear concern say Russia go surround dem.

However, Ukrainian armed forces dey better trained and better equipped than wen Russia bin burst enta alias invade Crimea.

Mr Barry say units and troops have gaine useful experience from fighting Russian-backed separatists for east of di kontri.

But e add say dem don dey more involved in linear rocket warfare.

And di requirements for a "maneuver war" go dey much more difficult.

Russian forces dey able to move quickly with rockets, missiles and mobile air defense.

Russian troops don also dey dismembered since di invasion of Crimea and Syria.

Battle for di cities

If war break out inside Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian forces fit get a chance.

A ready-made defender fit make di urban battle difficult and bloody for any attacker.

Na so dem bin see am for Stalingrad during World War II and most recently in Mosul in Iraq.

Wia dis foto come from, Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ben Berry believe say Russian forces fit initially try to bypass di cities.

But im believe say e dey highly unlikely say di Russians go dey able to avoid a civil war, at least inside Kiev, given di town political significance.

Jack Watling say if Ukraine fit defend dia cities properly, dem fit dey able to resist for a long time.

British-made anti-tank light weapons [also known as di NLAW] fit dey used during close-range combat.

Wit dis pattern, Ukrainian forces fit move using building cover.

One unspecified number of civilians fit also dey able to take up arms.

Russia no fit rely only on air strikes and artillery to control cities.

But Mr Watling say Russia already get agents on di for di battle ground.

" Russia go also try to enta cities and use long-range artillery to target small resistance groups, and then try to use agents and special forces to "kill civil society leaders."

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Servicemen of di Ukrainian National Guard take positions inside central Kyiv

Ukraine dey now fight for dia survival

Di east European kontri [Ukraine] don dey at war with Russian-backed forces in di east for di past eight years.

But now di whole kontri dey under threat.

Kyiv endure anoda morning of sustained attacks by Friday as Russian forces advance on the Ukrainian capital.

Some fighting don dey reported within di city despite attempts by di Ukrainian military to slow di advance of Russian tanks by destroying infrastructure.

"Di country dey determined to survive, but dem also acknowledge say dem get a strong opponent and di battle go dey very bloody,"

Na wetin Mr Watling, who recently returne from a trip to Ukraine tok.